Experience both the Digital and the Real World in Digimon Story Time Stranger’s demo available on PC and consoles

It looks like Namco Bandai is looking to give Digimon fans a taste of the upcoming Digimon title, Digimon Story Time Stranger ahead of the title’s October 3rd release date which is just mere weeks away. The demo which is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 will let you experience the early hours of the title. You’ll take the role of either Yuki Dan or Yuki Kanan, an agent of the organization ADAMAS. It’s during your duties that you encounter a mysterious creature and experience a mysterious explosion that seemingly sends you to the past! Traverse both the real and the digital world, meet and team with all sorts of Digimon to uncover why the world has collapsed.

Since this demo will take place in the early section of the full title, it means that your save data from this demo can be used in the full version of the game. However which version of the game you get will be well…up to you. All pre-orders will come with the following bonus items.

Trainable Digimon: Agumon (Black) & Gabumon (Black)

Costume Uniform of a Certain School

Adventure Item Set (consumables & equipment)

The standard version will only come with the base game, the Digital Deluxe version will add the game’s season pass which will grant you 3 additional episodes, a plethora of Digimon and a Golden Moai Farm item. You will also net a Cyber Sleuth Costume Set. The Digital Ultimate Edition will nab you early unlocks for a Special version of Augmon & Gabumon, a Special Supplies Set, Public Safety Suit, a Cyber Sleuth BGM Pack as well as all the contents of the Deluxe Edition.

Digimon Story Time Stranger will be coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on October 3rd, 2025.

