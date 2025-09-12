Don’t blame Silksong for this one as Neon Inferno’s release date shifts to November

Delaying a game is not an easy decision, sometimes the game just isn’t coming together, other times a competitor’s big release just dropped within your release window (Thanks Team Cherry and/or Rockstar Games), but for Zenovia Interactive and Retroware’s upcoming bespoke pixel run and gun title Neon Inferno it’s actually a confluence of things.

However, rather than just announce the new release date and slink away, Zenovia Interactive Creative Director Sri Kanakanahalli released a statement and provided some content. Sri declared the game is ostensibly complete, however a confluence of events which includes the certification process of various platform holder as well as their Publisher Retroware’s jam-packed schedule, Zenovia decided in order simultaneously across the game’s four platforms a delay to November 20th was necessary (The Initial release date was October 2nd). However the team won’t be twiddling their thumbs until the week before Thanksgiving as they will be looking to add content and features that were planned as post release updates.

As someone who has played the demo of this hybrid shooter, I felt it was a pretty damn good experience, so I wonder what other improvements the team can add…but hey it’s surprising you what you can do with an extra month.

We’ll find out when Neon Inferno blazes on PC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms on November 20th 2025.