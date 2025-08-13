The roster of Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons doesn’t stop as it adds Evil Marian and Super Anubis!

I had a grand ol’ time liberating the city with the base cast in Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, but developer Secret Base offered up 5 additional playable characters without asking for more money and they seemingly won’t stop as the developer just released 2 more characters, this time with a supernatural tinge at no cost to you!

Here’s what the developers have to say about these new incoming combatants:

Evil Marian

Once a trusted ally, Marian is now under the grip of an unknown, malevolent force. Cold and distant, she floats above the ground, lashing out with psychic blasts and violent telekinesis. Her eyes are vacant, her voice devoid of emotion—something ancient has taken hold of her…and it’s not letting go. Super Anubis

For years, whispers claimed Anubis was a fraud, a cult figure with no true power. But now, Super Anubis has emerged: levitating, glowing, and summoning dark forces beyond comprehension. The question lingers—was he a fake all along…or a prophet finally revealed?

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is a rogue-like beat’em up where you can take on the task of liberating New York City in the way you choose. Take on the four gangs which have carved out the remains of the city, but rest assured once they know you are coming, these gangs won’t sit idly by and will surely raise their defenses to stop you! Besides the Lee Brothers, Marian (The non-evil version) and Uncle Matin, you can pretty much every mid and end bosses of each gang. It seems the team isn’t quite done adding new characters as evident by this tweet from their X account. New characters are great and all…but perhaps a new gang to beat up would certainly be nice.

Either way if you haven’t gotten this excellent brawler it’s currently on sale for 65% off on Steam and the Nintendo eShop.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Double Dragons is available now on PC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms.

