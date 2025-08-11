Pac-Man World 2 Re-PAC gets a comparison trailer to show off the visual, gameplay upgrades

As revealed quite recently, Bandai Namco’s classic and well-regarded Pac-Man platforming sequel, Pac-Man World 2 Re-PAC, is getting a reimagining on pretty much all consoles and the PC in just a little over a month from now.

To show off what gamers can expect from the enhanced title originally from 2002, they dropped off a fresh new Official Graphics Comparison trailer along with new game details including info for the Digital Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions.

Pac-Man World 2 Re-PAC is headed to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch consoles and the PC on September 26th, 2025. have a look at the new media and whatnot below.

PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC – Official Graphics Comparison Trailer:



PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC screens:



Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. today debuted a comparison trailer highlighting the visual and gameplay enhancements in PAC-MAN WORLD2 Re-PAC, showcasing how the remake is bringing back of one of the most beloved titles in the PAC-MAN franchise. The trailer showcases how iconic boss battles and diverse environments have been faithfully reimagined for a new generation of players. PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC is slated for release on September 26, 2025, and is available now for pre-orders on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Digital Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions. For more information and to preorder the game, visit https://www.bandainamcoent.com/games/pac-man-world-2-re-pac Originally released in 2002, PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC brings back the beloved game with enhanced visuals and gameplay refinements. Players take control of PAC-MAN as he journeys across PAC-LAND to recover the stolen golden fruit. The new trailer reveals modernized 3D platforming mechanics, including a jump aim assist for players, and a completely revamped boss battle against Clyde’s Killer Frog. The trailer also shows off more of the updated designs of Spooky and the Ghosts and reveals enhanced versions of some of the game’s six unique environments.