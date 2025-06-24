StarVaders to see a new update and a sizable discount at Steam’s Summer Sale

Roguelike deck builder StarVaders has been out for roughly a month now and it has received praise from the playerbase (The title sits at 98% Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam), Steamers and even other game developers such as LocalThunk, who may be responsible for one of the most talked about game in this decade who describes StarVaders as “one of the best in the genre”. When and where did he say it? I have no idea, but if it’s in quotes it has to be true, Right? Also the team put the quote in an accolades trailer, so it further cements the fact that the mysterious creator of Balatro did actually say what he said.

Well the praise and adulation didn’t get to the heads of the team at Pengonauts as they have been toiling away, working on a new update for the game. Version 1.1 promises a Sandbox mode which will allow players more control on their runs all without disabling achievements. So if there’s one boss you just haven’t beaten, sandbox mode will be a god send for you!

The title will also see a new set of cards themed after…The Beach. With the developer mentioning that these seaside inspired cards could cause some interesting player reactions based on what mechanic it will introduce in the game in a news post detailing the patch notes. Each pilot in-game will also see new artifacts added into the mix as well as artifacts that were inspired by streamers who have been big supporters of the title. All these changes are set to go live today, June 24th

If you haven’t picked up the title, your procrastinating buying practices have paid off! As the game will be taking part in Steam’s Summer Sale where backlogs get bigger and wallets get thinner. You can nab this title at 20% off its regular $24.99 price point, the savings will also stretch beyond the summer sale with price reverting back to normal on July 24th.

StarVaders and it’s version 1.1 update is available now on PC.

StarVaders – Version 1.1 screens/art:



StarVaders | Official Launch Trailer



StarVaders | Official Launch Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

StarVaders | Accolades Trailer



StarVaders | Accolades Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube