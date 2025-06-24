Get roguelike with the Ninja Turtles as TMNT: Splintered Fate launches on Xbox 

Apple Arcade is an interesting experiment that the Cupertino based technology company did in which they offered their subscribers a suite of titles that were ad free and microtransaction free. Some amazing titles which saw birth on that platform include Grindstone, Fantasian, and Super Evil Megacorp’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate. What all these titles also have in common, they eventually found themselves on other platforms reaching an audience that didn’t necessarily own Apple devices. Splintered Fate found itself on the Nintendo Switch, then PC and now it’s coming to Xbox.

An extra dimensional being has kidnapped Master Splinter and it’s up to those turtle boys to fight through 4 distinct districts (+1 if you have the DLC). You’ll have to deal with mutant creatures, the foot and even the City (This continuity sees the nefarious Baxter Stockman elected as the mayor of New York City) all while building up your abilities and powers that will seemingly vanish after your run is over. The title features 4 player local and cross platform multiplayer…so if you Xbox rookies need some help you can certainly find friends on iOS, Switch and PC!

To celebrate the launch of the title, Super Evil Megacorp is offering a special bundle which includes the base game and its paid expansion, Casey Jones & The Junkyard Jam. It means until July 8th you will get both at the price of the base game. Skip the city streets as you take a detour through the mutant frog’s junkyard as you aid the turtles’ long time pal Casey in getting his car back…one piece at the time.

So if you want your roguelikes to future quippy mutant teens and not photogenic Greek gods, grab Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate’s Launch bundle before July 8th to ensure secure their hockey loving buddy and a brand new path.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is available now via Apple Arcade, PC, Switch and the Xbox platform.

Xbox Launch Trailer & Launch Offer | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate



Xbox Launch Trailer & Launch Offer | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Watch this video on YouTube