No more swiping as Marvel Contest of Champions will finally come to PC

The 10 year anniversary surprises keep coming for Kabam’s Marvel Contest of Champions and the newest surprise for summoners is that the long running mobile collectible fighting game is finally coming to PC. Experience the contest in the highest fidelity and 60fps (It all depends on your PC setup!). Seamlessly move between mobile and PC, whether you want to fight on the go or enjoy brawls on the biggest screen you own with your keyboard or controller

With the announcement, Kabam is asking players to pre-register for the PC client and they’re incentivizing sign ups with in-game rewards which range from a custom title, icon to in-game resources. The more summoners who sign up, the more rewards will be handed out and if sign ups surpass 200k there will be even more prizes.

While we wait for the PC launch, the game continues to chug along with various events such as the debut of Spider-Woman and original champion Lumatrix. A new questline featuring Black Widow and the two new champions that just debuted. Celebrate the release of Thunderbolts* with a Daily Login event that will give away champions such as the Winter Soldier, Red Guardian and other members of the hodge podge team.

Marvel Contest of Champions is available now on iOS and Android, those looking to bolster the pre-registration numbers for the PC client can visit the game’s website and sign up here.

MCoC is coming to PC 🎮 | Marvel Contest of Champions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSa3gWuVhuw

