Nintendo eShop Update: Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip

Lara Croft’s birthday is famously February 14th, and this week’s eShop update means we all get to celebrate it with a trio of PS1-era Tomb Raider games. Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered brings together Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness in one package, following on last year’s release of the first three Tomb Raider games. This latest remastered collection features remastered visuals (though you can also play the games in their original polygonal glory) and updated controls (though, again, you can also stick to the original tank controls).

Another highlight this week is Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip. It’s hard to describe, but imagine a bonkers version of GTA inhabited by blobby weirdos — or maybe a version of Simpsons: Hit and Run made for modern audiences — and you’ll have some idea of what’s in store.

Plenty of other games are arriving this week as well, so see the full list below!