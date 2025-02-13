Nintendo eShop Update: Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip

Lara Croft’s birthday is famously February 14th, and this week’s eShop update means we all get to celebrate it with a trio of PS1-era Tomb Raider games. Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered brings together Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness in one package, following on last year’s release of the first three Tomb Raider games. This latest remastered collection features remastered visuals (though you can also play the games in their original polygonal glory) and updated controls (though, again, you can also stick to the original tank controls).
Another highlight this week is Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip. It’s hard to describe, but imagine a bonkers version of GTA inhabited by blobby weirdos — or maybe a version of Simpsons: Hit and Run made for modern audiences — and you’ll have some idea of what’s in store.
Plenty of other games are arriving this week as well, so see the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered – Play this remastered collection of classic Tomb Raider games featuring Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. Travel the globe, uncover the secrets of Lara Croft’s past and shed light on the mystery of her disappearance. Experience each game with the original polygonal models or swap to the remastered graphics at any time. Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is available on Lara Croft’s birthday, tomorrow, Feb. 14. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop!
- Afterlove EP – From the creative director of What Comes After and Coffee Talk comes a stirring narrative about love, loss and lyricism. Set in Jakarta, Indonesia, the game follows the young musician Rama, who struggles to compose music after his girlfriend Cinta passes away. A mix of visual novel, rhythm game and narrative adventure elements, Afterlove EP challenges you to complete an EP of music to fulfill a promise made to Cinta. There are multiple endings based on the choices you make, an original soundtrack from Indonesian band L’alphalpha and striking art direction from Soyatu. Start anew in Afterlove EP, launching on the Nintendo Switch system tomorrow, Feb. 14. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online*
- Wario Land 4 – Loot-hungry Wario has discovered his biggest score yet: a fabulous golden pyramid filled with riches! Trouble is, its denizens don’t want to give up the treasure easily, but that hasn’t stopped Wario before! While our greedy hero is no longer invincible as in his previous platform adventures, he can undergo amazing transformations that aid him in his quest — like becoming Vampire Bat Wario, Bouncy Wario and even Zombie Wario! Wario Land 4 will be available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on Feb. 14.
- Digital Spotlight
- One Team, One Dream – Teamwork makes the dream work, so why not check out some games featuring dynamic duos this Valentine’s Day! Unleash the power of Mario and Luigi’s brotherly bond to overcome adversity, thwart foes and restore the fractured world of Concordia in the Mario & Luigi: Brothership game. After hanging out with the Mario Bros., step into the spotlight in the Princess Peach: Showtime! game, where Princess Peach and Stella — Sparkle Theater’s guardian — must reclaim the stage from Grape and the Sour Bunch using an array of showstopping transformations and abilities. Afterward, traverse fantastical landscapes with Noah and Mio, who must shelve their mutual distrust and work together to learn the truths of their world in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game. No matter the type of bond, you can experience these powerful partnerships exclusively on Nintendo Switch!
Demos:
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – Do you hear that rumble in the jungle? Join Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong as they stomp, blast and roll across Donkey Kong Island on a mission to recover their precious banana hoard from the nefarious Tiki Tak Tribe! Venture through 80 levels across nine worlds, uncovering secrets and unlocking extras along the way. Play solo or grab a friend and work together in two-player local co-op to blast past obstacles and find those bananas! A free demo of the Donkey Kong Country Returns HD game is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- A Soundtrack that Shines – Set off on an audio adventure through the soaring soundtrack of the Golden Sun game, available now on Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks**. Relive moments from the classic Game Boy Advance RPG, including thrilling battle themes, the atmospheric Dungeon Theme and the music that plays when encountering the heroes’ sworn enemies. Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
- Legendary Leitmotifs – A new playlist enters the fray! “The Final Battles” playlist features iconic final boss tracks from Nintendo game series such as Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Splatoon and more. If you haven’t reached the end of your adventure yet, don’t worry! You can enable the Spoiler Prevention feature for games you want to hide track info about, so you can experience the music firsthand during those fated final encounters in-game.
Activities:
- Tetris® 99 45th MAXIMUS CUP – Swing into action and stack your way to victory with DK and Diddy Kong when Donkey Kong Country Returns HD barrel-blasts onto Tetris® 99 for its 45th MAXIMUS CUP event! Nintendo Switch Online members playing the Tetris 99 online* mode during the event period can collect 100 event points to unlock a new theme featuring art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Donkey Kong Country Returns HD. The Tetris 99 45th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from Feb. 13 at 11 p.m. PT to Feb. 17 at 10:59 p.m. PT.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Amber Isle
- Arcade Archives MARCHEN MAZE
- Bioweaver
- Bright Escape
- Bumblebee – Search for Happiness
- Call of Sentinels – Available Feb. 15
- Chibi Ninja Shino-kun Treasure of Demon Tower – Available Feb. 14
- Crosswords: World Tour
- Dead Dragons
- Discolored 2
- DOOM Anthology
- Echoes of the Plum Grove
- EGGCONSOLE ARCTIC PC-8801mkIISR
- Exodus
- Girlfriend from Hell – Available Feb. 14
- Godzilla Voxel Wars – Available Feb. 19
- Guns of Fury
- House Mansion Flipper – Available Feb. 14
- Leafy Season – Available Feb. 15
- Learn & Play Collection – Available Feb. 18
- Make it! Donut
- Matchmaker Agency
- METAL SUITS: Counter-attack
- Pixel Game Maker Series LUNLUN SUPER HERO BABIES PLUS NEWGAMES
- Puzzle & Summoner
- Recall: Empty Wishes
- Robot Boxing: Real Fighting Steel Battle
- Shieldwall
- Slasher: Origins
- Snezhinka
- Sokocrab
- Stunt Flyer – Available Feb. 14
- The Beastmaster Princess – Available Feb. 14
- THE EXIT: LIMINAL ANOMALY HORROR
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II – Available Feb. 14
- Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip
- Truck Mechanic Sim 2025 – Available Feb. 14
- Vertical Blast Vol. 1
- Witch of the Meta Loop
1 used & new available from $29.95
Purchase on Amazon