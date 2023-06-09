Sign ups for Tekken 8’s Closed Network Test go live today

Are you ready for the next battle? That’s the question Bandai Namco is asking Tekken fans as the company announced today that they are planning to roll out a series of events whose primary purpose is to stress test the network capacity of the next iteration of their premier fighting title. Sign ups are available at the following website.

The first phase will be exclusively on the PlayStation 5 lasting from July 21st to the 24th. This beta will include all of the fighters announced so far and feature 5 arenas to throw down. The design philosophy of this title is “aggression” and hopefully the fists will fly with reckless abandon! The second phase will include PC and Xbox players in the mix and they literally mean it! Cross Play will be enabled for the first time in the series history and this phase will serve to see how well this feature will hold up. This second phase will last from July 28th to the 31st. If chosen as a participant, you do not need to be current subscribers of either PlayStation Network or Xbox Live, so if you’ve been a solitary fighter, now’s your chance to face the work and show them your stuff! Your feedback can shape the development of this title…so I’m gonna need everyone to tell the team to tone down the exploding floors, it’s just plain silly!

Tekken 8 is set to let Fist Meet Fate on the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, currently its release date has yet to be revealed.

TEKKEN 8 – Closed Network Test Announcement Trailer:



