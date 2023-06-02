Roll…ahem Reroll into the Weekend with We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie

The Katamari Damacy series was known for surreal visuals, chill gameplay and unrelenting earworms. We were lucky to get a re-release of the first version of the game on modern consoles with the REROLL version of the game. Today the sequel, We Love Katamari is also getting that REROLL treatment. Redone visuals, quality of life fixes, the Royal Reverie mode which will let you control the King of All Cosmos in a younger form and even a selfie mode awaits this revamped version of the game.

If you’re a fan of the music of the series, and who isn’t! Bandai Namco is offering a special digital bundle that includes 25 tracks from across the series that you can use to create your own playlist in game. The bundle will also offer two additional costumes to customize your roller.

Just when I thought I’ve gotten those songs out of my head, they’re back and looks like they just won’t leave…and I won’t have it any other way.

We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platform.

We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie — Launch Trailer:



