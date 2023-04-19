Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition, Kid Chameleon, more added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library

That Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription is slowly paying off as Nintendo and partners continue to add more retro titles to the service. The next set of classic games to check out? Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition, Pulseman, Kid Chameleon and Flicky, all originally for the Sega Genesis.
SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online screens:
Ready for the next challenge? Then … fight! Today, four more action-packed, hero-filled games have joined the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library: STREET FIGHTER II’ : SPECIAL CHAMPION EDITION, Pulseman, Kid Chameleon and Flicky. You can play them all right now on the Nintendo Switch system with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
- STREET FIGHTER II’ : SPECIAL CHAMPION EDITION improved on the original Street Fighter II when it entered the SEGA Genesis arena in 1993. This version adds even more options to keep the competition fierce, including mirror matches, new moves, the option to play in either Champion or Hyper modes, 11 speed settings, a Group Battle mode and it incorporates M. Bison, Balrog, Vega and Sagat as selectable fighters. Sonic boom!
- Pulseman is set in the far future of 2015, where the ambitious, genius scientist Doc Waruyama schemes to conquer the galaxy. But an electrifyingly heroic boy named Pulseman is here to stop him! Pulseman’s adventures take him inside computer networks and to cities all over the globe in this vibrant side-scroller developed by Game Freak.
- Kid Chameleon is a side-scrolling action game that features a hero with nine faces set in the world of holograms. Use the special powers of his nine different helmets to beat over 100 levels!
- Flicky is an arcade game starring the adorable blue bird who later went on to become a reoccurring character within the Sonic The Hedgehog series. Little chirps are sunbathing on the terrace when Flicky arrives to pick them up for snack time. But … oh, no! It’s that mean old cat Tiger! Jump to get away, then smack him with a hammer or a mug so Flicky can get those chirps home safe.
Looking for even more classic games to play? Then look no further, because with these additions the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership now features access to over 200 games across a curated library of NES, Super NES, SEGA Genesis, Nintendo 64, Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles!
