Early playtesting opens for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

While Hogwarts Legacy is a pretty incredible achievement, there was one area where Harry Potter fans may have found it a little lacking: there’s no quidditch.
That makes the news that Warner Bros. is opening playtesting for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions this weekend — April 21st and 22nd — all the more exiciting. There aren’t many details yet, but an FAQ says the multiplayer game will be coming to PC and consoles, and that players will be able to customize their characters.
For now, we’ll have to make do with the teaser trailer below, and head over to QuidditchChampions.WBGames.com if you want to try your luck at joining the playtest!
Warner Bros. Games is opening limited playtesting April 21-22 for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, a fast-paced, online multiplayer game featuring the world’s most iconic magical sport.
“Fans have long requested a Quidditch game, and we have been working with Unbroken Studios for several years to create gameplay worthy of their expectations,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “Now we are reaching out to the fans and inviting players into Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions to help us with this phase of building the experience.”
From Warner Bros. Games, under the Portkey Games label, and developer Unbroken Studios, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a standalone Quidditch gaming experience where players can join their friends to compete in team-based gameplay.
To sign up for the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions limited playtests, visit: QuidditchChampions.WBGames.com