Nintendo eShop Update: Bayonetta 3

This week’s eShop update can be summed up in two words: Bayonetta 3.
What more do you need? The series has been marked by crazy action since it debuted in 2009, and this entry seems like it’ll hit all the same boxes.
Obviously, there are a whole bunch of other games featured in this week’s update, but the return of the Umber Witch is easily the highlight. See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Bayonetta 3 – Get ready for a devilishly good time in one of Bayonetta’s most full-bodied adventures yet! In this new, over-the-top climax action game, everyone’s favorite witch, the fabulous Bayonetta, must face a mysterious group of evil manmade bioweapons using her signature weapons and time-slowing Witch Time ability. Tap into new powers like Demon Masquerade, which lets you channel one of Bayonetta’s demons, and save the day across new locales like the streets of Tokyo and the mountains of China. Plus, play as new character Viola, who fights with a sword and a capricious demon companion named Cheshire. You’ll also meet a virtual coven of other Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last. Bayonetta 3 will be available on Oct. 28 in Nintendo eShop.
Game Trials:
- Flight or Fright – OBAKEIDORO! is an asymmetrical multiplayer game for up to four players, where humans have three minutes to work together to escape a pursuing monster. You can also play as the monster yourself and use your glide and track skills to catch the humans! Monster players watch out: Humans can do more than just run away, like try and turn the tides with their trusty Lantern Attack. Until Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members* can try the full game for free! Your save data for the Game Trial is not deleted when the trial ends, so you can continue where you left off if you purchase the game later. Plus, save 50% on OBAKEIDORO! in Nintendo eShop until Nov. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Scary Fun Activities:
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – The first major content update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is here! Meet and team up with one of the Pride Land’s most well-known villains, Scar, to bring back the Sunlit Plateau to a green and vibrant state. Open the new Star Path and progress your way through to unlock tons of new cosmetics to help you express your villainous side!
- Fortnite – Fortnitemares is here! Hope you’re not too scared to dance because there’s a party going down at Alteration Alters with DJ Lyka. Swing by for a full mix made by real-life DJ Sara Landry! Or continue sneaking around the Island to discover the Howler Claws item. Equip this supernatural item to gain canine abilities such as: Wolfscent, Slash or Airslash. Plus, Horde Rush is back, but this time, the Cube Monsters have a trick up their sleeve — this is Zero Build Horde Rush! Squad up with your teammates and see if you can take down hordes of monsters, collect score multipliers, follow the moving storm, survive at different locations and take down the final boss, all without the aid of building! Jump into Fortnitemares now for thrills and chills until Nov. 1!
- Minecraft Dungeons – Spookyfest is back! Discover ghoulish adventures at Minecraft Marketplace and claim free Character Creator items, plus a special Minecraft Dungeons skin pack that lets you dress up as Adriene, Hex and more in Minecraft for the first time! Delve into dark seasonal trials in Minecraft Dungeons, trick your friends with printable masks or treat yourself to scary new costumes. Put your courage, crafting or cake-pop baking skills to the test and join Spookyfest between Oct. 4 and Nov. 9!**
- Fall Guys – Our beans do love a theme, and this month brings Falloween to the Blunderdome. Until Oct. 31, immerse yourself in the spooktacular vibes with an adorably eerie event, and an array of bean-chilling Costumes – whether you go full Ghostbusters or a more homemade look, we’re sure you’ll be frightfully fabulous!
- Overwatch 2 – Return to ghostly gameplay with Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror! Revisit previous modes from past Halloween events or battle your way through Adlersbrunn Castle in a new co-op story mission—Junkenstein’s Revenge: The Wrath of the Bride! Get new spooky seasonal skins or snag returning cosmetics from previous Halloween events from the in-game shop. Available now through Nov. 8.
- Apex Legends – Until Nov. 1, join four weeks of spooky entertainment in the Apex Legends Fight or Fright Event! With rotating Shadow Royale, Gun Run and Control limited-time modes, special offers and more, there’s something for everyone this month. Drop in and celebrate the season: It’ll be a scream.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Winding Path
- Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits – Available Oct. 28
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Alterity Experience
- Amazing Chicken Adventures – Available Oct. 31
- Arcade Archives TOUKI DENSHOU ANGEL EYES
- ARKANOID – ETERNAL BATTLE
- Asterix & Obelix XXXL : The Ram From Hibernia
- Bones of Halloween – Available Oct. 28
- Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator
- Buddy Simulator 1984
- BYTE CATS
- Charon’s Staircase – Available Oct. 28
- CoComelon: Play with JJ – Available Oct. 28
- Construction Site Driver 2
- Cubic Parking
- Daardoa
- DARIUSBURST CS CORE + TAITO/SEGA Pack
- Dire Vengeance
- Escape String
- Factorio – Available Oct. 28
- Fantasy Blacksmith – Available Nov. 2
- H1.Jack
- Halloween Shooter – Available Oct. 29
- Harmony’s Odyssey
- Hatchwell
- Hidden Paws Mystery
- Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories
- Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch – Available Nov. 1
- Hot Springs Story 2
- Insomnis
- Japanese Escape Games The Forbidden Garden
- Live by the Sword: Tactics
- Lonesome Village – Available Nov. 1
- METAL NINJA
- MIDNIGHT Remastered – Available Oct. 31
- Missile Command: Recharged – Available Nov. 1
- Once Upon a Time on Halloween
- Paradigm Paradox
- Pixel Artist
- Puzzle Book: Furry Friends Bundle
- Puzzle by Nikoli S Akari
- Rule No.1
- Saturnalia
- Shatter Remastered Deluxe – Available Nov. 2
- SIGNALIS
- Silenced: The House – Available Oct. 28
- Solitaire: Classic Card Game
- Sophstar – Available Oct. 28
- Spinfrog: All aboard the Frogcopter
- Survive & Craft
- Synaxarion: Acts Part 1
- Temple of Horror
- The Darkest Tales
- The Pinball Wizard
- VEREDA – Escape Room Adventure