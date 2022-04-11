Kingdom Hearts IV and more revealed at 20th Anniversary Event

Yesterday April 10th, Square Enix broadcasted a special event celebrating Kingdom Heart’s 20th anniversary. The stream featured a special mini concert, Q&A with developers as well as an exhibition. For those who missed it’s initial airing, you’ll have to wait until the Japanese publisher releases a VOD of the showcase. However a small portion of the video was released immediately after the initial airing and it was the section that revealed one title reaching its end of life while two more titles coming to the Kingdom Hearts franchise.
The first bit of news is the Kingdom Hearts Union x Darkroad is getting it’s conclusion and having it’s online component removed. The title was previously known as Kingdom Hearts Unchained X before going through several rebrandings (wow, a Kingdom Hearts title getting more convoluted…color me shocked). For the players that managed to stay around having its conclusion and not having the title go completely offline is a nice touch.
Kingdom Hearts Union χ Dark Road screens:
The second announcement is Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, which looks closer to the traditional action RPG that mainline Kingdom Hearts players are used to. The footage shows several playable characters, one being some sort of soldier of the light, adorned in a clean white uniform. A closed beta will take place in 2022 and the title is scheduled for release on mobile platforms.
Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link screens:
The third announcement is the one a majority of the fanbase has been waiting for. We’re greeted with the fact that this title will initiate “The Lost Master Arc”. The footage shows a sterile looking contemporary Japanese city, but the peace is disturbed as a swirl of darkness manifests and start to combine into something greater. A montage of nature and a close of a chess piece make way to a scene in a modern apartment. Sora is revealed to be sleeping on the couch (sans his normal clown shoes) and as he surveys his surroundings, he runs into Strelitzia (you might be wondering…who? Well she’s a character from the mobile game from the first announcement). She reveals she was the one who found Sora and allowed him to sleep for 7 days.
Kingdom Hearts IV screens:
The duo are in Quadratum, a sort of afterlife. But death does not mean peace as the swirling darkness takes form, wreaking havoc in bustling city scape. Sora rushes to defuse the situation while showing the acrobatics he’s been using during the course of his games and even busts out a hookshot from the chain of this keyblade. As Sora and the Darkness clash, on top of a skyscraper a pair of hooded figures are musing amongst themselves. The logo hits, Kingdom Hearts 4 is indeed in development. The stinger of the trailer shows Goofy and Donald walking in the darkness seeking an ally. A blue flame illuminates and a disembodied voice asks what the pair are doing, before the screen glows red hot and Goofy and Donald hold each other in fear. Unfortunately the voice acting was in Japanese, but if it was in English however it would be an easy bet that James Woods would’ve been the disembodied voice. The tagline Magic in the Making is the final thing we see before the video ends.
Kingdom Hearts 4 is real and the video will likely spur more speculation than answers. Why does Sora have normal feet now? Why is the afterlife modeled like modern japan? Do I have to play mobile games to understand the story? What new world will we see? Star Wars? Marvel? Aliens? The Simpsons? Perhaps this mythical “Toronto” as seen in Pixar’s Turning Red. We’ll have time to stew on it (and in Benny Rose’s case return to being disappointed) as we’re probably not going to see anymore from the game anytime soon. Hell, the conspiracy theorist in me thinks that the date which this was released might leave a clue 4/10…as in KH4 won’t be ready in less than 10 years. Break out the white boards people we’re in for quite a ride.
KINGDOM HEARTS 20th Anniversary Announcement Trailer:
