Ubisoft shows off new Far Cry 6 gameplay, story details and more

The long awaited release of Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 is inching closer by the day, so now’s probably a great time to do a deep dive into the overall experience…
And so that’s just what Ubi has provided today, in trailer form, which shows off both new gameplay and story footage and more.
Check out the trailer below and stay tuned for the October 7th, 2021 release.
Far Cry 6 Game Overview Trailer:
Watch the newest Far Cry 6 trailer now – featuring never-before-seen gameplay and story details.
In Far Cry 6, you join a modern guerilla uprising as Dani Rojas – who is on a path to take down Yaran Dictator, Antón Castillo. Explore the lush world alone, or with a friend with co-op play; grab a resolver weapon and armor yourself against your opponents.
Play in a world caught in the crossfire of warring ideals. Coming October 7th, 2021.
Led by Ubisoft Toronto, Far Cry 6 will release worldwide on October 7, 2021 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Amazon Luna and for Windows PC exclusively on both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store as well as on Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+