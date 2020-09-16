Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase livestreaming tomorrow

Nintendo has plenty of stuff to show off this season, and have scheduled a new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase for tomorrow, September 17th, 2020 at 7:00am PT/10:00am ET.
The focus of this event will be updates on 3rd party software from various publishing partners… and hopefully a surprise or two.
See the embedded YouTube event and details below!
Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase | September 2020:
Tune in tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, featuring information about upcoming Nintendo Switch titles exclusively from Nintendo’s publishing partners.
To watch, check out the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase | September 2020 livestream at https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-direct.