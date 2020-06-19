Xbox Games Store Update – West of Dead, Radio Squid, Waking, Disintegration

There are more than a few new titles hitting the Xbox Games Store this week for those in the market for some fresh new content for their Xbox One console.
Some random highlights include West of Dead, Radio Squid, Disintegration, Waking, The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled and more!
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
Hard West Ultimate Edition
Welcome to the Wild West as you’ve never seen before. Follow Warren on his descent into the darkest recesses of the human soul, and try to survive in a world full of hard choices and even harder consequences.
Endless Fables: Dark Moor (Xbox One Version)
Pamela Cavendish, the world-famous anthropologist, travels to her niece’s birthday in northern Scotland. Joyful ceremony turns into thrilling adventure, after the girl becomes kidnapped by a banshee from the other world.
West of Dead
Purgatory, Wyoming, 1888. A place of gun smoke and darkness, sin and damnation, wendigos and witches.
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
You are the Bard: a selfish rogue weary of pointless sub-quests and rat-infested cellars. Through magical song you summon characters to join your quest!
Waking (Xbox One)
Locked in the darkness of a coma, you dream. In the recesses of your mind, voices call you home, beckoning you towards the light and the void beyond. But it is not your time.
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 & 2
Take a trip down memory lane and relive the magical times of the 8-Bit era with a collection of Namco’s hits and long-lost treasures in Namco Museum Archives
Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview)
This game is a work in progress. It may or may not change over time or release as a final product. Purchase only if you are comfortable with the current state of the unfinished game.
Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition
Edna & Harvey are back! The award-winning adventure with a new paintjob! For “”Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition””, Daedalic’s classic has been redrawn and received a complete overhaul: high resolution visuals, new technology, intuitive controls – it’s a truly insane adventure.
Radio Squid
A young squid has been cursed! Now it’s up to you to lift the curse by reaching the depths of the sea with plenty of coins at the end!
Timberman VS
Timberman features a single player challenge, to test your skills and unlock as much as 56 characters, and local games to have fun with your friends!
Desperados III
Desperados III is a story-driven, hardcore tactical stealth game, set in a ruthless Wild West scenario.
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition
The Silent Hill Edition of Dead by Daylight includes the base game, the Silent Hill Chapter, the Alissa Gillespie outfit for Cheryl Mason and the Dark Wish outfit for The Executioner.
Disintegration
From V1 Interactive, the new 30-person independent development studio founded by Marcus Lehto, the co-creator of Halo, comes Disintegration, a sci-fi first-person shooter combining FPS and real time strategy elements.
4 Games Bundle: Luc Bernard Collection
4 games directed by Luc Bernard in one bundle. – Plague Road – Mecho Tales – War Theatre – Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes
Colt Canyon
Take your revolver and rescue your partner in this atmospheric and punchy rogue-like game. Colt Canyon is a 2D pixel art shooter where you control a cowboy, or one of the many other unlockable characters, whose mission is to save his kidnapped partner from the ruthless bandits.