Nintendo eShop Update – The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Cannibal Cuisine, Ion Fury, Bomb

Check out all these options to download this week for the Nintendo Switch from the Nintendo eShop.
There are a couple of remaster/re-releases to consider, including The Wonderful 101: Remastered, for those who missed out on the Wii U title, and Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee, which is just a little older than that.
Other games to check out, in no particular order include Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, Dungeon of the Endless, Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix, Cannibal Cuisine, Ion Fury, The Experiment: Escape Room, Wolflame and others.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered – Revisit this classic action-adventure game with an improved framerate, upgraded visuals and faster loading times. A team of heroes from around the world must UNITE to protect the earth from vicious alien invaders. This band of 100 Wonderful Ones must work together using their fantastic abilities to create a variety of forms. Whether they’re deploying a giant fist or a sharp blade, they’ll use their wits and power to overcome the enemy’s pitfalls and perils. And remember: The final member of this team of courageous heroes is … you! The Wonderful 101: Remastered will be available on May 19.
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus – Take control of the most technologically advanced army in the Imperium – The Adeptus Mechanicus – in this critically acclaimed, turn-based tactical game. Your every decision will shape the missions ahead and ultimately decide the fate of the troops under your command in more than 50 hand-crafted missions, including the amazing Heretek DLC missions. Choose your path carefully. The Imperium depends on it! Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus will be available on May 19.
- Dungeon of the Endless – Dungeon of the Endless is the award-winning rogue-like, dungeon-defense game in which you and your team of heroes must protect the generator of your crashed ship while exploring an ever-expanding dungeon, all while facing waves of monsters and special events as you try to find a way out. Dungeon of the Endless will be available on May 15.
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix – Take the stage! The hit rhythm game series returns with exciting new features. Mix it up and choose from two playable modes: traditional Arcade Mode or the new Mix Mode, which features motion controls. With fan-favorite classics and new hits, choose from more than 100 songs for endless rhythm fun. Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix will be available on May 15.
- Nintendo Mobile
- Gather Your Dream Team of Racing Machines – A new update for the Mario Kart Tour game* drifts onto smartphone devices, bringing with it Team Races and Room Codes for multiplayer matches. In Team Races, up to four separate teams of two racers each can compete for the highest score in a blistering race for racetrack dominance. Join up with pals nearby, or friends and other racers online, and fling those Red Shells with abandon to take out your competitors! The newly added Room Code feature makes multiplayer more flexible for fun with friends and family too. Create your own custom room and share the code for a match with up to eight players comprised of your hand-selected Mario Kart Tour companions. Players can access these newly added features by downloading the latest update for Mario Kart Tour via the App Store or Google Play.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 80’s OVERDRIVE
- Arcade Archives MAGMAX
- Armed 7 DX
- Bomb
- Cannibal Cuisine – Available May 20
- Carnage: Battle Arena
- Cooking Simulator
- Emma: Lost in Memories – Available May 15
- Gates Of Hell
- Golf With Your Friends – Available May 19
- Greedroid
- HardCube – Available May 15
- Ion Fury
- Jet Ski Rush
- Kakuro Magic – Available May 15
- Kholat
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
- Piano – Available May 15
- Roulette
- Satazius NEXT
- Star Horizon
- The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] – Available May 15
- The Experiment: Escape Room
- Thy Sword – Available May 15
- Travel Mosaics 3: Tokyo Animated
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
- Wolflame
- Zenge