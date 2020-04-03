Xbox Games Store Update – RE3, Snakeybus, HyperParasite, The Complex

There’s a solid selection of new digital titles gracing the Xbox Games Store this week for Xbox One owners looking for some new content to keep them busy.
The biggie is Resident Evil 3 remake (our review here), but there’s much more than that. Also available is Snakeybus, HyperParasite, The Complex, Curious Expedition, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, a couple of bundles and others.
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
RESIDENT EVIL 3
Jill Valentine is one of the last remaining people in Raccoon City to witness the atrocities Umbrella performed. To stop her, Umbrella unleashes their ultimate secret weapon; Nemesis! Also includes Resident Evil Resistance, a new 1 vs 4 online multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe where four survivors face-off against a sinister Mastermind.
Fearsome Shadows Bundle
This bundle includes three amazing adventure games from Artifex Mundi: – Path of Sin: Greed – Grim Legends 3: The Dark City – Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden
8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection
The fast-paced 8-Bit Series of games is a colourful, blocky spin on real-time strategy! All three games contain their own unique units, structures, maps and missions that offer a variety of fun strategies and tactics.
Snakeybus
Snakeybus is an absurd arcade-driving game and frantic score-chasing experience where the biggest danger is yourself!
Curious Expedition
Curious Expedition draws inspiration from the enthusiastic curiosity that for centuries have driven the human species to the far corners of the earth.
HORROR OF THE DEEP
Fallen into a giant old dungeon, unclear of your destiny, you have to descend deeper and deeper to a place where all screaming will be silenced.
HyperParasite
A rogue-lite twin-stick shooter/brawler that never plays the same twice. Collect and control 60 different characters as the body-snatching alien Parasite with a grudge against humanity.
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Buckle up your back brace and fire up the delivery truck, it’s time to deliver! Join up to three of your friends and haphazardly get the job done in an interactive sandbox world.
Random Heroes: Gold Edition
The Earth is being invaded by terrifying aliens! It’s up to you and a bunch of random heroes to save the day and stop the invasion!
Lost Artifacts: Golden Island
“Claire and her team are in trouble again. Their airplane flew into a terrible storm and crashed on an uninhabited island in the middle of the ocean.
The Complex
The Complex is an interactive sci-fi thriller movie from Wales Interactive. After a major bio-weapon attack on London, two scientists find themselves in a locked-down laboratory with time, and air, running out.