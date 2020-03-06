Xbox Games Store Update – 60 Seconds!, Amoeba Battle, Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet

There’s… not a whole lot of new releases on the Xbox Games Store this week for whatever reason. That’s good for the few new releases of course, since they are getting a bit more exposure.
New releases include 60 Seconds!, Amoeba Battle – Microscopic RTS Action, Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet, Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly and Puzzles Bundle.
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
60 Seconds!
As Ted, a responsible citizen and a family man, you are faced with a slight disturbance to your happy, suburban lifestyle. THE NUCLEAR APOCALYPSE.
Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly
In the world of Baron, the Great War rages on. Aircraft are new, exciting machines that defy gravity! Those who fly them — those brave animals — are daring, flamboyant, and impossibly glamorous.
Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet
In a magical town there lives a candy alchemist, Syrup, who one day discovers a candy golem in her basement. Where did she come from? Who could’ve made her? Go find out!
Puzzles Bundle
This bundle includes the following set of puzzle games with discount: – Energy Cycle – Energy Cycle Edge – Grab the Bottle – Spiral Splatter * Energy Cycle ‘Energy Cycle’ – new puzzle game from the developers of ‘Energy Balance’.
Amoeba Battle – Microscopic RTS Action
Amoeba Battle is a new breed of real-time strategy game where you control versatile amoebas in the battle for the microscopic world. Unlike other RTS games, there are no bases to build – new amoebas are created through the miracle of binary fission!