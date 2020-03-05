Square Enix releases a new Trials of Mana gameplay trailer, screens

With Trials of Mana launching next month, Square Enix was kind enough to drop off a fresh new gameplay trailer, and some screens this morning which shows off some gorgeous footage of the RPG remake in action.
The game is queued up for an April 24th, 2020 release date for the PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.
Check out the new media below along with pre-order details.
Trials of Mana screens:
Trials of Mana Gameplay Trailer:
SQUARE ENIX today released a brand-new trailer for Trials of Mana™, a full, high-definition remake of the third entry in the classic Mana series. Launching on April 24, the game will bring the beloved story and characters to the modern era with real-time combat, beautiful 3D graphics and updated gameplay.
Originally released in Japan as Seiken Densetsu 3 in 1995, Trials of Mana immerses players in an unforgettable adventure filled with exciting gameplay, memorable heroes and villains. Players will craft varying experiences by selecting a party of three from six unique characters as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime, upgrading their characters’ classes into more power forms, learning over 300 different abilities, and discovering a world of secrets and mysteries to explore.
Characters
Trials of Mana is rated T (Teen) and will be available for Nintendo Switch system, PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and STEAM® on April 24, 2020. To pre-order now, visit: https://sqex.link/c10.
Those who pre-purchase or purchase the physical or digital versions of the game by May 21, 2020 for the Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4 system will receive a Rabite Adornment DLC, allowing players to gain more EXP after battles up to level 10. Pre-orders of the digital version of the game from the PlayStation Store will also include an exclusive avatar set featuring the game’s six heroes, while those who pre-purchase or purchase from STEAM by May 21, 2020 will receive the Rabite Adornment DLC as well as an exclusive wallpaper set.