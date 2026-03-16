16-bit beat’em up fans rejoice as Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers arrives on modern platforms

The Rushing Beat franchise makes its triumphant return thanks to developer City Connection and publisher Clear River Games. Neo Cisco is experiencing another crisis involving “Zeekus” virus and an army of clones and it’s up to Rick Norton and Douglas Bild to hit the streets once again to bring back the peace.

Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers will have you go it alone or with a friend as you battle across 9 unique stages with 7 unique fighters. Explore branching paths and use your martial prowess to stave off many deadly foes which include the likes of punks, zombies, robots and even ninjas. Test your skills and raise your rank by completing “Rushing Missions” in the game’s Free Story Mode. Finally can you survive the relentless onslaught in the game’s Boss Rush mode?

Clear River Games is also pitching in for let those who want physical games get what they want with a physical release of the game on the PS5 and Switch 2. Its offering includes a standard edition and a steelbook edition. The Steelbook version differentiates itself with a steelbook case with interior art featuring the protagonist sitting in the crew’s mobile carrier the “Tough Enough”. Pre-orders are available now on the company’s website and it should be noted that these are PEGI rated versions, yes some collectors will only collect games rated by their region.

Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch 2.

RUSHING BEAT X: Return Of Brawl Brothers – Launch Trailer



RUSHING BEAT X: Return Of Brawl Brothers - Launch Trailer

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