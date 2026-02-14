SEGA would love for you to spend some of that red envelope money on their games in their Steam Lunar New Year Sale

I don’t think I mention this too often, I’m actually Chinese…but not a very good one. I say this because I never know when the Lunar New Year is, because the Lunar Calendar doesn’t sync with the Gregorian Calendar. However, thanks to companies like SEGA, who are now offering Lunar New Year Sales…I don’t need to awkwardly call my folks to know when I should visit..

Enough about my failings as a person, starting today going until February 26th you can save up to 80% off on titles from such SEGA franchises as Sonic the Hedgehog, Persona, Like a Dragon and more. Speaking of Like a Dragon, did you know the character “ma” in Kazuma Kiyru is the character for Horse (馬), which also happens to be the animal sign which represents the upcoming year…bet you didn’t expect me to know that!

Anyways, here’s a list of some of the highlights for this sale.

SEGA’s Lunar New Year Sale Highlights

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Standard Edition – 40% off Deluxe Edition – 40% off Core Add-on Bundle – 25% off

The original Hinokami Chronicles and its DLC are also up to 75% off

and its DLC are also up to 75% off Football Manager 2026 – 33% off

– 33% off Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Ultimate Edition – 70% off

– Ultimate Edition – 70% off Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – Deluxe Edition – 70% off

– Deluxe Edition – 70% off Metaphor: ReFantazio Standard Edition – 50% off Atlus 35th Anniversary Edition – 50% off Guidebook Edition – 50% off

Persona 3 Reload Standard Edition – 60% off Deluxe Edition – 60% off Premium Edition – 60% off

Persona 5 Royal – 70% off

– 70% off RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Standard Edition – 30% off Deluxe Edition – 30% off

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (The steepest discount ever for the game!) Standard Edition – 65% off Deluxe Edition – 65% off

(The steepest discount ever for the game!) Sonic Origins – 70% off

– 70% off Sonic Origins Plus – 70% off

– 70% off Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – 40% off

– 40% off Sonic X Shadow Generations – 60% off

– 60% off Total War: THREE KINGDOMS – 80% off

– 80% off Total War: WARHAMMER III – 75% off

– 75% off Two Point Museum Standard Edition – 20% Explorer Edition – 25% Fantasy Finds DLC – 20% Zooseum DLC – 10%

Two Point Campus Standard Edition – 80% Two Point Campus DLCs – 50%

Two Point Hospital Standard Edition – 80% Two Point Hospital DLCs – 50%

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage 30th Anniversary Edition – 40% off Standard Edition – 40% off

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut – 30% off (First time on sale on Steam!)

So even if you don’t celebrate the Lunar New Year, don’t let that stop you from experiencing the savings on these SEGA titles! The sale can be found on this link.