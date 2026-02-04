Kill Nazis at your discretion in Nekome: Nazi Hunter

Killing Nazis is always a good time (I mean…unless you’re a Nazi), so it seems like I should keep my eye on ProbablyMonsters’ newly announced single player, 3rd person action title Nekome: Nazi Hunter.

Set during World War II (I feel like that should be obvious…), you control Vano Nastasu, a young Romani whose family has been slain by Nazi Soldiers. Now out for vengeance (or Nekome), you’ll travel around Europe, plan carefully, utilize stealth and kill those who have harmed you and your people with extreme prejudice. The game promises “visceral combat with grounded finishing moves, coming together in a symphony of violence where every encounter carries lasting consequences”.

More details on the game will be revealed at this year’s Game Developer Conference which is set to take place March 9th to the 13th.

If you want to be up to date on all things regarding this title, visit the game’s website or join it’s Discord.

