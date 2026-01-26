Dragon Ball looks to the future in its next release with Game Project “Age 1000”



This past weekend Dragon Ball made a series of new project announcements to commemorate the franchise’s 40th anniversary and one includes a game project from Bandai Namco.

The title in question is tentatively named “Age 1000” (For those who are unaware, the events of Dragon Ball takes place during Age 749 to roughly 783 and is). The announce trailer only reveals a brand new character designed by the late Akira Toriyama. This silver haired young male appears to have ties to Capsule Corp, the company run by the Briefs family and he is a capable combatant who is even able to go Super Saiyan.

Those who are looking to learn more about this title will have to wait a bit as the publisher declared that more information will be presented at the next Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 which is set to take place from April 18th-19th. Will we find out what type of game “Age 1000” will be and do you think we will get more designs from the original author of Dragon Ball? We’ll find out in less than 3 months!

DRAGON BALL | NEW GAME PROJECT “AGE 1000” Announcement Trailer



