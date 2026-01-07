Check out intel for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone Season 01 Reloaded, including the Call of Duty x Fallout collab

There’s a ton of cool stuff headed to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Call of Duty: Warzone via Season 01 Reloaded, but if you’re into collaborations, then there’s Call of Duty x Fallout (based on the Prime Video series, specifically).

But really, the meat of the update is spread across Black Ops 7 Endgame, Multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone as new maps, modes, challenges, Limited Time Modes and more.

Check out a plethora of screens and a new trailer, and see a more detailed breakdown below and over at the official Blog. Make sure to jump into Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone Season 01 Reloaded tomorrow.

Black Ops 7 Endgame, Multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone – Season 01 Reloaded screens:

Call of Duty x Fallout | Call of Duty: Warzone & Black Ops 7



Call of Duty x Fallout | Call of Duty: Warzone & Black Ops 7

Watch this video on YouTube

As promised, we are back to share full intel on what players can look forward to in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 01 Reloaded, slated to launch tomorrow at 9am Pacific! The massive mid-season update brings new maps, modes, challenges, Limited Time Modes (LTMs), and more across Multiplayer, Endgame, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone, including a Fallout LTM collaboration, the new Deathclaw Hunt LTM in Endgame, and the Quantum Exchange event bringing epic rewards. Here’s what’s coming in Season 01 Reloaded: Black Ops 7 Endgame: New World Events: Bring down an advanced Guild VTOL with cloning capabilities in the new Wraith Wing World Event and brave irradiated portions of Avalon seeking the ultimate trophy in the limited-time Deathclaw Hunt World Event. Watch out for Feral Ghouls while battling the apex predator.

New Phantom Skill Track: Ambush enemy targets for extra damage, avoid traps, move quietly, and more with the new Phantom Skill Track, offering a mixture of high-damage attacks and evasive maneuvers to better control the flow of battle. Black Ops 7 Multiplayer: Four Maps: Traverse the sky-high rooftops of Japan in the all-new Yakei Multiplayer map, joined by a remastered Meltdown from Black Ops 2 and Fringe returning from Black Ops 6. As part of the Fallout collab, visit the neighborhood of the future presented by Vault-Tec in the Vault Town map variant.

New Modes: Battle for control of territories that shift throughout the match in the new Takeover game mode fusing elements of Hardpoint and Domination for a new take on objective play. Plus, engage in two Fallout-themed LTMs: S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Mayhem and The Ghouls.

Returning Loadout Content: Access thirteen additional Loadout items incoming across Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks as the Mid-Season update brings fan-favorite Black Ops 6 items into Black Ops 7 Multiplayer. Black Ops 7 Zombies: Astra Malorum – Directed Mode: Get extra guidance on the Main Quest in Astra Malorum as the crew travels to a mysterious observatory located in the rings of Saturn, the purported home of the second Shadowsmith.

Survival Map: Zarya Cosmodrome arrives as the next Survival map, based on a key location from Ashes of the Damned. Survive as many rounds as you can or hit the Exfil to escape with your lives intact.

New Fallout LTM: What’s deadlier than a zombie horde? An irradiated horde of Feral Ghouls! Drop into the Project RADS LTM and keep your rad levels in check as you fight back Feral Ghouls, Deathclaws, and more including rewards for reaching high rounds on both maps. Call of Duty: Warzone: High Octane LTM: Jump in with a Trio and fight to be the last squad standing in this fast-paced, heart-pumping LTM featuring custom Loadouts, accelerated circle timings, juiced loot, huge cash payouts, Buy Stations you can access anywhere, and more.

Power Armor Royale LTM: Charge your Fusion Core and step into a suit of Power Armor in Power Armor Royale, featuring an irradiated Verdansk where Trios fight to be the last squad standing.

Introducing Win Streaks: Get rewarded for winning repeated Call of Duty: Warzone matches, offering coveted Weapon Camos as you rack up the wins. Full Season 01 Reloaded details are at the Call of Duty blog.