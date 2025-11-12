The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Official Trailer is here

As promised, Nintendo and Illumination have finally dropped the official trailer for the upcoming second Super Mario Movie — The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The animated flick is locked in for a April 3rd, 2026 release in the US and other markets.

Along with the trailer it was announced at the Nintendo Direct event that Rosalina would be voiced by Brie Larson, and Bowser Jr. by Benny Safdie. Announcements for other cast members will be announced in the future, so stay tuned for that too!

Either way, check out the trailer below!

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Official Trailer:



The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Official Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Illumination (HQ: Santa Monica, CA, USA; Founder and CEO: Chris Meledandri) and Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto, Minami-ku, Japan; Representative Director and President: Shuntaro Furukawa, “Nintendo” hereafter) premiered the official trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., during a Nintendo Direct presentation that aired today. The film will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures in April 2026. In addition, the two companies announced the voice actors for the characters Rosalina and Bowser Jr., who appear in the movie. New voice cast members Rosalina – Brie Larson

– Brie Larson Bowser Jr. – Benny Safdie Additional characters and voice cast for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be announced at a later date. The voice cast members for the characters announced today join the previously announced returning voice cast of Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad) and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek). The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released on April 3, 2026, in the US and many additional markets globally, and will be released on April 24, 2026, in Japan, with select territories releasing throughout April.