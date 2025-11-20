Hello Kitty Island Adventure tops 1 million sold, collectible Adventure Gift Box Edition now available

Haven’t you heard? Cozy life-sims continue to be all the rage, and if you add Hello Kitty to the formula, apparently you get a million seller!

The PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC title, which was developed by Sunblink in collaboration with Sanrio, has been out less than a year and has hit that impressive “over 1 million sold” milestone. To celebrate that fact, Sunblink and Sanrio have released a physical Adventure Gift Box Edition version of the title which comes packed in a Collector’s Tuck-in Box and includes a year of seasonal Legacy Event Clothing and Furniture, and physical exclusives such as a Critters & Fish Guide, 18 Collectible Character Cards, 1 randomly packed Premium Card with Foil Finish, an envelope of Tophat’s Memories, and last but not least, a double-sided poster. See the product shot for some visuals below.

While it retails for $59.99 for the Nintendo Switch, Amazon and other retailers seem to have it on a Black Friday sale for $49.99 right here. See the trailer and some additional info below.

Gift Box Edition – [Official Trailer] – Hello Kitty Island Adventure



Sunblink and Sanrio today announced that Hello Kitty Island Adventure has officially sold over one million copies worldwide across Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and PlayStation 5. Developed by the independent dreamers at Sunblink in partnership with Sanrio, the critically acclaimed cozy life simulation game reached this milestone in less than a year following its January 30, 2025 launch. This triumphant milestone would not be possible without Sanrio’s dedicated fan community supporting new features, stories and the recent launches of Wheatflour Wonderland and Hello Kitty Island Adventure for PlayStation 5. Two years after launch, Hello Kitty Island Adventure holds a 4.9/5 rating with over 134,000 reviews on Apple Arcade and holds 93% very positive user reviews on Steam. Fans can purchase the Hello Kitty Island Adventure Gift Box Edition now for $59.99 / €59.99 / £52.99. The Gift Box Edition will include the Deluxe Edition, one year of Legacy Event Clothing and Furniture from a variety of seasonal celebrations, along with charming physical exclusives. This includes a Critters & Fish Guide, 18 Collectible Character Cards, 1 randomly packed Premium Card with Foil Finish, an envelope filled with Tophat’s Memories and a super-cute double-sided poster, with all items packaged in a Collector’s Tuck-in Box. Hello Kitty Island Adventure has redefined the “cozy adventure” genre, blending comforting activities like crafting and decorating with a vast, explorable world filled with quests, challenges and puzzle-solving. Widely celebrated by fans and critics alike, the game has been honored with Apple Arcade’s Game of the Year and a Webby People’s Voice Award, alongside major nominations including Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2023 and Mobile Game of the Year at the 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. In Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Hello Kitty invites you to join her and her friends at Big Adventures Park, where My Melody™ is opening a brand-new gift shop. Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable customization options. Cook delicious food and decorate your space with hundreds of furniture items. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your friendship with beloved characters. Invite other players to your island and complete multiplayer challenges or build beautiful vacation homes together.