Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can take up residence in Luigi’s Mansion ahead of Halloween

Mario might be the face of Nintendo, but sometimes they’ll throw a bone to his lanky younger sibling. Luigi’s Mansion was a launch title for the Nintendo GameCube which features the green clad plumber winning a contest giving him ownership to a mansion. Mario agrees to check out his brother’s mysterious windfall, but when Luigi arrives he is nowhere to be seen. Thankfully Luigi meets up with the spritely Professor E. Gadd and the latter arms him with equipment which he can safely explore this mysterious domicile.

The title has spawned plenty of sequels and even a remake, however members of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can experience the original when the game arrives to the Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics app on October 30th.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion pass is paid service which enables players to enjoy online play with their titles as well as experience libraries of their and their partners titles on older gen platforms such as NES, Genesis, Super Nintendo, N64 and more. The service will also give players access to certain game add-ons such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, and the opportunity to purchase exclusive accessories such as a Nintendo GameCube Controller which is compatible with the Switch 2 console.

Luigi’s Mansion screens: