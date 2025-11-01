Monster Hunter Stories 3 new trailer shows off pre-order bonuses

We may be a little over four months away from the release of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, but good news if you’re eagerly awaiting it: you can pre-order the game starting today.

You won’t be buying it completely blind, either, as Capcom also showed off more of the game in a pre-order trailer, which includes quick look at what you get from buying the deluxe edition of the game, there’s also one other bit of news included: the game already has “side story” DLC slated for next fall, and it will follow the story of Rudy, one of the game’s characters.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection comes out March 13, 2026 on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series X.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection - Pre-order Trailer

Get ready to ride! Pre-orders are now live for Monster Hunter Stories™ 3: Twisted Reflection, the next adventure in Capcom’s beloved turn-based RPG series arriving on Nintendo Switch™ 2, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam March 13, 2026! A new trailer heralded the start of pre-orders for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection offering a deeper look into the escalating conflict between the kingdoms of Azuria and Vermeil as they teeter on the brink of destruction. Discover new insights into the protagonist’s journey and get a glimpse into the encroaching threat looming over the land. Players who pre-order the game will receive special Layered Armor for Eleanor the Skyscale Queen, a striking new cosmetic outfit that is equipable using the Change Companion Outfits option once it’s unlocked in-game. In addition to the Standard Edition of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, available for MSRP $69.99, those looking for elevated experiences can grab the Deluxe Edition for MSRP $89.99 or Premium Deluxe Edition for MSRP $99.99. The Deluxe Edition includes the full game and the Deluxe Kit containing an additional side story: Rudy’s Tale scheduled for release in Autumn 2026 and the Special Outfit Set featuring layered armor for companions, additional Rudy outfits, and hair options for the player character. The Premium Deluxe Edition contains all Deluxe Edition content in addition to a special cosmetic DLC pack featuring additional companion layered armor, hair options, and Rudy outfits, which will also be available to purchase separately. The new story trailer follows the player’s protagonist as they journey to understand the Crystal Encroachment threatening extinction to habitats throughout the world. The trailer also offers a glimpse at more of the companions that will aid the protagonist including Ranger vice-captain Gaul and his palico Murray, Ogden the walking Monsterpedia, and Kora who founded the Rangers alongside the protagonist’s mother Amara. Their travels will take them to remote corners such as the recently displaced village of Sheparden, whose revered Canynes are dwindling in the face of the Encroachment, and against forces of nature such as the massive Elder Dragon Yama Tsukami.