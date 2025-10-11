Invincible VS story mode details and an unlikely character revealed during New York Comic Con

When Skybound revealed their New York Comic Con plans, we knew that Invincible VS would be one of the tentpole properties being discussed at the show. Well fans of the upcoming fighting game from Quarter Up featuring Skybound’s premier super hero IP definitely got fed at the very start of the biggest pop culture weekend set in the Big Apple.

Before the big public event set at OS NY, the team revealed that Cecil Stedman, the gruff director of the Global Defense Agency will be entering the fray himself as a playable character! You might be asking, Cecil is a regular human being and he’s old…but remember has decades of experience dealing with the superhuman community and he’s got plenty of tax payer money to throw around. So Cecil won’t necessarily get in your face, but he will send plenty of projectiles your way with his vast array of weaponry and even ReAnimen in hopes of keeping his suit free of blood.

The other reveal of the weekend was that the title will in fact have a story mode, one which will be written by the duo of Helen Leigh (producer and writer on the Invincible TV show) and Mike Rogers (Invincible VS narrative director) with contributions from Robert Kirkman himself (Co-creator of Invincible). The team promises that the game will feel like an extra episode of the show and will feature a brand new character never seen before.

Invincible VS is set to conquer PC and consoles in 2026.

Cecil Stedman Gameplay Trailer | Invincible VS



Invincible VS Story + Character Reveal Livestream



