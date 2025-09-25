Marvel’s Wolverine slashes his way onto the PS5 for Fall 2026

Paul Bryant02 mins

In case you missed any of the big announcements from last night’s State of Play event, Sony and Insomniac have finally revealed a bit more for the very much highly anticipated Marvel’s Wolverine for the PlayStation 5. And phew, is it looking wild and great so far.

As expected the footage (captured from a PS5 Pro) shows off some intense, bloody combat and action scenes reminiscent of a God of War title, which is an awesome thing.  Oh and we finally have a release date of some sort! Fall 2026, which gives the studio a year to polish up the experience.

Either way, check out the intense gameplay trailer, a batch of new screens, and a behind the scenes video showing off the game’s progress.

Marvel’s Wolverine screens:

Marvel’s Wolverine – Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games

Marvel’s Wolverine - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games

Marvel’s Wolverine – Behind The Claws | PS5 Games

Marvel’s Wolverine - Behind The Claws | PS5 Games