Ace Combat Celebrates 30 years and teases new projects to come!

Anyone who saw Top Gun wishes they could get into a cockpit of a fighter jet and engage in dogfights. While many games have come and gone, only one franchise had such staying power as Bandai Namco’s Ace Combat series. The franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary (Air Combat debuted on the original PlayStation on June 30th 1995.) and it looks like like publisher Bandai Namco will be celebrating this milestone with a plethora of initiatives and hopefully it’ll lead to the announcement of a brand new entry of the series (The last full release came in 2019 with Ace Combat: Skies Unknown…a game which actually had a Top Gun collaboration!).

The first act of this celebration is the revamping of the game’s official website, Aces Web. Learn about the game’s fictional history in Aces Chronicle. Download a commemorative Wallpaper featuring the game’s 30th anniversary logo as well as the logos of the various squadrons from the series. There will be additional content added to the site as the anniversary year continues.

Watch a commemorative trailer in which we learn that the series has a mascot in the form of an aviator helmet wearing chick by the name of Nugget (Not to be confused by Yakuza 0’s real estate savvy chicken of the same name). We also learn in this trailer that the company will be hosting a concert featuring music from the franchise and it is set to take place on January 31st 2026 at Saitama Kaiken (Hall).

Finally to cap off this first wave of celebrations is a letter penned by the game’s brand director Kazutoki Kono, a person whose tenure at Namco Bandai began in 1994! The letter is…in a way, surprisingly grounded. He recalls there were instances where the series’ works didn’t meet player expectations, but in order to have survived for 30 years there definitely were instances where they have exceeded player experience. His closing remarks state that perhaps “now, we’re ready. Everything is in place. It’s time to take flight once again—toward even greater heights.”

Is this a not so subtle hint of things to come? There is a Namco Bandai showcase taking place in a few days…so perhaps besides the My Hero Academia fighting game that will be revealed we might see something from the Project Aces team?

ACE COMBAT Series 30th Anniversary Memorial Movie

Watch this video on YouTube

The ACE COMBAT Series began 30 years ago today with the PlayStation launch of Air Combat. Debuting on the original PlayStation console, the game laid the groundwork for a sprawling series that brings hyper-realistic aerial combat and intense military-drama storytelling to players around the globe, having recently surpassed the 20 million cumulative sales milestone. To mark the occasion, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., will begin celebrations with a series commemorative trailer: https://youtu.be/OYWwUqkBXAI?si=OxJk1bT4YahtSTjg ACE COMBAT series brand director Kazutoki Kono also has a direct message to convey to series fans in honor of the 30th anniversary: Since the release of the first title in 1995, thanks to your unwavering support, the ACE COMBAT Series has reached a remarkable milestone, its 30th anniversary in 2025. First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all our fans and everyone involved who has supported the series throughout the years. Thank you, sincerely, from the bottom of my heart. This moment is our chance to return thirty years’ worth of appreciation to you. I believe that sustaining a legacy over three decades means far more than simply the passage of time. I’ve always shared this message with everyone involved in the series: “To deliver emotionally resonant, high-quality experiences that exceed expectations, to spark excitement for what comes next—and then to meet that anticipation with even greater ambition. By continuing this cycle, we build a bond of trust with our players, and that bond is the truest expression of our gratitude.” Over the past thirty years, times have changed. Values have shifted, technologies have evolved, and certain cultures have faded. Our company and our team have continually transformed to navigate these tides. In a word, we’ve embraced change. There were times we may not have fully met your expectations. But I also believe there were moments when we exceeded them—when we soared higher than anyone imagined. Namco’s founder, Masaya Nakamura, once said, “Only those who can adapt to change will survive.” I joined Namco in 1994. Back then, I understood those words intellectually—but not yet from experience. Now, I truly do. After three incredible decades of adapting to change, we’ve built an enduring bond of trust with all of you. That connection is the very force that has sustained the ACE COMBAT Series and propelled it into the future. I can now feel this truth in every fiber of my being. And I’m proud—proud that our ongoing commitment to delivering value and earning your trust has led us to this 30th anniversary. And now, we’re ready. Everything is in place. It’s time to take flight once again—toward even greater heights. June 30, 2025 Brand director of ACE COMBAT Series Kazutoki Kono Also on deck for the series anniversary celebration is the relaunch of the ACES WEB website (https://www.acecombat.jp/) with English language support. With the help of Bandai Namco Game Music, the “ACE COMBAT Original Soundtrack” is now available on major streaming services and for digital downloads, curating 19 tracks from the series’ history. More is planned, including refreshed social channels. ACE COMBAT™7: SKIES UNKNOWN is the latest game in the series, and is currently available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Find out more from the game’s official website.