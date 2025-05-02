ATLUS and HYTE team up to chase the crown with their line of Metaphor: ReFantazio PC products

PC component and accessories manufacturer HYTE have teamed up with ATLUS once again as the pair have announced the launch of a brand new line of products based on the latter’s hit RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Anchoring this line is the Metaphor: ReFantazio Y70 case which features glass panels with some of the party members who accompany the protagonist in his quest for the crown of the United Kingdom of Euchronia. The metal portions of the case are colored in a beautiful mahogany with some gold highlights to give the case a bespoke wooden crate look.

The mahogany and gold combination is also present in the Metaphor: ReFantazio Keycap set. This 152 piece set is compatible with ANSI, UK/ISO and JIS keyboard layouts. For fans who are looking to be a bit more judicious with their spending, this line also offers products which cost less than $100. Items such as a 60cm x 45cm wall scroll, 900mm x 400mm desk pads in 3 designs and a keychain featuring the protagonist awakening his power.

The entire line is available for pre-order on the HYTE website and you can expect to get your hands on these products in July. If you act fast and order directly from HYTE, the first 500 orders will qualify for a Wall Scroll (Wait…so if I get a Wall Scroll, I’ll get the same Wall Scroll for free?!?!), so time is of the essence!

Metaphor” ReFantazio is available now on PC, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

