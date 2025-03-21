Double Dragon Revive’s pre-order bonus will have you dodging balls!

With this weekend being the Arc World Tour Finals happening this weekend, I was expecting some fighting game news coming from Arc System Works. Instead the publisher subverted expectations (well mine at least…) with news regarding their upcoming Double Dragon Game.

Double Dragon Revive is a fresh take on the classic beat’em up title starring the Lee Brothers. Arc System Works revealed today that anyone who pre-orders the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will be getting an extra game…specifically a brand new title called Double Dragon Dodgeball. Rather than rescuing their kidnapped friend Marian with fisticuffs the Lee Brothers will do it with Dodgeball!

In addition to the single player mode, the game will also feature a survival mode where the last man standing survives. Select from 56 characters such as the Lee Brothers, Abobo, Chin Seimei, Burnov and perhaps even some legendary dodgeballers (is that even a thing?) to build your team in versus mode!

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Double Dragon Revive will include the Base Game, Digital Artwork compilation, Soundtrack and variant colors for Billy and Jimmy. It will retail for $49.99 while the base game will cost $39.99.

Double Dragon Revive will hit the streets on PC, the Xbox and PlayStation platform October 23rd, 2025.

"Double Dragon Revive" Pre-Order Bonus Game "Double Dragon Dodgeball" Introduction Trailer

