Nintendo eShop Update: Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, The Plucky Squire

As always, there are a lot of new games arriving on the Switch this week, but two in particular are worth highlighting: Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and The Plucky Squire. Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is, of course, a remake of the 2010 cult classic that, until now, had been only available on the Wii. Meanwhile, The Plucky Squire combines 2D and 3D worlds in a game that’s been getting a lot of advance buzz.

Check out the full list of games below!