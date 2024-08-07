Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ventures back to the previous generation of consoles this September

When Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was announced in January 2002, fans noticed the game would only be coming to current gen consoles such as the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S (see our review here!). This left those still unwilling to or unable to upgrade unable to enjoy the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ story. The game was released to great fanfare and it seems like the only thing Jedi Survivor fans could look forward to would be the next iteration.

Well much to the surprise and glee of frugal gamers everywhere, EA revealed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be making its debut on previous gen consoles on September 17th. I guess the team at Respawn didn’t want to spread themselves thin by developing on too many platforms, but also didn’t want to raise the hopes of the player base of these older platforms. This port, according to the publisher, will “feature a variety of optimizations aimed at maximizing the hardware capabilities of the consoles”. The title will sell at a retail price of $49.99 and for those who pre-order the title will be entitled to a free DLC which will add 3 types of cosmetics that can be used to customize Cal. This is the same pack that was issued when the game originally released and pre-ordering the previous gen version might be the second chance at nabbing Ben Kenobi’s look in game. I say this as the PS4/Xbox One X|S version of the game will allow you to upgrade to the current gen versions and I would assume this would apply to the DLC.

So previous gen players have been rewarded for their patience as Cal Kestis’ second adventure will be making an appearance on their aging hardware. With a 3rd game seemingly on the horizon will these stubborn players luck out again and see Cal’s third adventure without shelling out more money for hardware…only time will tell.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for the PS4 and Xbox One X|S will be arriving September 17th. The PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are available now.