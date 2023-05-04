Nintendo eShop Update: STAR WARS Heritage Pack, Dokapon Kingdom Connect

Appropriately for May the 4th, this week’s eShop update is features some interesting Star Wars content. Over the years the Switch has received plenty of ports of older Star Wars games, and now they’re bundling them all together in the STAR WARS Heritage Pack. The bundle includes STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, STAR WARS Episode I Racer, STAR WARS Republic Commando, STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed, STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic and STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, all of which are worth playing (even KOTOR II, which had its game-breaking bugs patched).
In addition, Fortnite fans will get to embrace their inner Jedi, as the game is adding Find the Force quests. You’ll be able to unlock Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker as your Jedi trainers or Darth Maul as your Sith trainer, and use Force abilities like Force Push, Force Pull and Force Throw.
There’s plenty of non-Star Wars content too, so see the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Fortnite Battle Royale takes a look back in the STAR WARS timeline with Find the Force. Running until May 23, 2023, at 9 a.m. ET you’ll be able to choose your trainer. Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker as your Jedi trainers or Darth Maul as your Sith trainer. Use Force abilities taught by one of these lightsaber-wielders to show your opponents the way of the light … or dark side. These abilities include Force Push, Force Pull and Force Throw. Complete Quests, earn cosmetic rewards, purchase the Premium Reward Track Upgrade and more in Fortnite’s Find the Force.
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack – Learn the way of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, take control of a speeding Podracer and lead an elite squad of clones! The STAR WARS Heritage Pack features seven classic games including STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, STAR WARS Episode I Racer, STAR WARS Republic Commando, STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed, STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic and STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords.
Game Trials:
- Face the Music – Bust some moves and keep Hyrule safe with this week’s free game trial!* Enjoy the gameplay of Crypt of the NecroDancer in the setting of the Legend of Zelda series in Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda. You must be prepared to face Hyrule’s most wicked bosses, which have been transformed by magic, granting them mighty forms! Nintendo Switch Online members can try out the full game for free until May 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. If you decide to buy the game during or after this offer, you’ll keep all save data, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress. Plus, you can also purchase Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda, as well as its DLC**, at a 50% discount in Nintendo eShop until May 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This discount applies to the Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda + Cadence of Hyrule Season Pass bundle!
Activities:
- Splatoon x The Legend of Zelda Splatfest – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game launches on May 12, but before you get to Hyrule you’re going to want to drop your anchor, because a special The Legend of Zelda inspired Splatoon 3 Splatfest event* is sailing into view! That’s right squiddo, the Inklings and Octolings of the sun-scorched Splatlands are getting adventurous with a Splatoon x The Legend of Zelda Collaboration Splatfest! This limited-time event splashes down on May 5 and poses a question that fans of The Legend of Zelda may recognize: Which do you seek? Power, Wisdom or Courage? The Splatfest will take place from Friday, May 5, at 5 p.m. PT to Sunday, May 7, at 5 p.m. PT, but you can make your selection in Splatoon 3 beginning today! Plus, a limited-time bundle (containing the Splatoon 3 game and a 3-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online) is also available for purchase. This digital bundle is available until May 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- My Nintendo MLB The Show 23 Sweepstakes – Enter for a chance to win an exclusive swag bag that includes branded gear and prizes!*** You could win a captain edition tee, starter jacket and a duffel bag! My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points**** to enter, with up to three entries total. Five lucky winners will be picked. Enter today!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- May the 4th be with you! How do we celebrate our favorite time of the year? With classic STAR WARS games, of course! The sale begins today at 9 a.m. PT and ends on May 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Check https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/ when the sale goes live to browse your favorite titles!
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 100animalease
- Adventure Escape Room Bundle
- BACK TO CHILDHOOD: Classic Games Collection
- Deathwish Enforcers.
- Demon Skin – Available May 5
- Dessert DIY – Available May 5
- Dokapon Kingdom Connect – Available May 9
- Garden Simulator – Available May 10
- GOTTA GO FAST: Racing Collection
Microids Indie Bundle – Available May 5
- Hasbro Kids Bundle
- Horror Bundle – 3 in 1 – Available May 5
- JanduSoft Games Bundle Vol. 1
- Japanese Escape Games The Prison Underground
- Jigsaw Puzzle Fever
- Mia and the Dragon Princess
- No Place Like Home
- Pathfinders: Memories
- Poosh XL – Available May 8
- Sakura Gamer – Available May 10
- Scrap Bolts – Available May 6
- Skinny & Franko: Fists of Violence
- Space Gladiators
- Swordbreaker: Origins – Available May 5
- The Shooting Range 3D: Shooting Gallery Simulator
- Tiny Dragon Story – Available May 5
- Ultimate Shot – 3D Real Strike Shouter Counter FPS Simulator Games
- Urbek City Builder