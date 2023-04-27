Nintendo eShop Update: Strayed Lights, Bramble: The Mountain King, The Mortuary Assistant

After the flurry of higher-profile new releases last week, this week’s eShop updated is a little quieter — but not without games worth checking out!
Leading the pack is probably Strayed Lights, an interesting twist on the Soulslike formula where you play as a being of light purging the world of darkness. There’s also Bramble: The Mountain King, a dark fairytale-inspired game that has lots of puzzle-platforming to solve as you try to save your sister. And there are quite a few horror games hitting the Switch this week, including The Mortuary Assistant, which got rave reviews when it came out on PC last year.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- Omega Strikers – Duke it out in this free-to-play online multiplayer showdown! Smash opponents off the arena and score goals in this lightning-fast 3-v-3 footbrawler. As one of more than 15 Strikers, you’ll sling slime, toss tofu and rocket boost to victory, air hockey style. Omega Strikers slides onto Nintendo Switch today!
- Discover the New Course, Athens Dash, in Mario Kart Tour! – The limited-time Spring Tour event is happening now! Tour a crop of Europe’s cultural capitals, including a new course, Athens Dash and new course variants Paris Promenade B and Berlin Byways R/T. And what better way to sightsee these iconic cities than as the newly added driver Toad (Tourist)? The Spring Tour runs until 10:59 p.m. PT on May 2. Download and play for free on your smart device! For more information about the Mario Kart Tour mobile game, visit the official site: https://mariokarttour.com/en-US
- Earn 20% in Gold Points! – Here’s a golden opportunity you won’t want to miss! For a limited time, you can earn QUADRUPLE My Nintendo Gold Points* on select digital games Featuring Mario and friends. That means you can earn 20% in Gold Points – which you can then use toward your next eligible digital purchase (digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and even Game Vouchers). To check out the games, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/games/gold-points-offer/.
- Splatoon x The Legend of Zelda! – The next Splatfest** in the Splatoon 3 game is going to be a Splatoon x The Legend of Zelda collaboration! Plus, a limited-time bundle (containing the Splatoon 3 game and a 3-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online) is also available. This digital bundle is available until May 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/splatoon-x-the-legend-of-zelda-get-ready-for-a-special-splatfest-collaboration/.
- 44 Minutes in Nightmare
- Alicia Griffith: Lakeside Murder Collector’s Edition
- AMAZE! – Available April 28
- Animal Shelter Simulator
- Arcade Archives COSMO GANG THE VIDEO
- Ash of Gods: The Way
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Carbage
- Chernobyl: Origins – Available April 28
- CMSR
- Color Pals – Available May 3
- Contraptions 2
- Convenience Stories
- Cyber Neon Bundle
- Dig Deep – Available April 28
- Dormitory Love – Available April 28
- Drop – System Breach
- Fortress Building Puzzle – Galaxy Cube Tower Simulator Game
- Fortress S
- Fran Bow – Available April 28
- Gematombe – Available April 28
- Halftime Heroes
- Invercity
- Itorah
- LOUD: My Road to Fame – Available April 28
- Magic Pen Tracing Book – Available April 28
- Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf
- Minabo – A walk through life – Available April 28
- Mugen Souls
- NachoCado
- Namariel Legends – Iron Lord
- Ninja Smasher!
- Nuclear Blaze – Available April 28
- Piano for kids – Available April 28
- PICROSS S9
- Plague Universe
- Road Builder
- Roomie Romance
- Ship Graveyard Simulator
- SPOOKWARE
- Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery
- Story of Abandoned School – Silent Escape Horror
- Strayed Lights
- Super Alloy Ranger – Available April 28
- Super Dungeon Maker – Available May 3
- Super Geisha Neon
- Super Trunko Go
- Terra Flame – Available April 30
- The Companion – Available April 28
- The Creepy Syndrome
- The Excrawlers – Available April 26
- The Mortuary Assistant
- Toziuha Night: Dracula’s Revenge – Available May 2
- Varney Lake – Available April 28
- Velocity Noodle
- Waves Running Simulator – Surfing Hyper Runner Casual 3D Games
- Weeping Willow – Detective Visual Novel – Available May 3
- your future