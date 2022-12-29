Nintendo eShop Update: Sports Story, Toy Soldiers HD

Let’s be honest here: this isn’t exactly a stellar week for new games on the Switch. Many people are taking it easy during this traditional lull between Christmas and New Year’s, and that also goes for developers, publishers, and the people who add new games to the eShop, as evidenced by the fact this week’s update only includes a dozen games (and most of them are bargain basement shovelware).
However, there are a couple of intruguing titles to be found. Sports Story is the very long-awaited follow-up to Golf Story, and it combines sports like soccer, tennis, and golf with an interesting RPG system. Also in the “long-awaited” category, we have Toy Soldiers HD, which finally arrives on the the Switch after multiple delays.
- Sports Story – Your sporting destiny is in your own hands in this sports RPG like no other! Featuring a mix of sports and sporting activities wrapped up in one big story, you can engage in a variety of sporting and non-sporting activities, including tennis, golf, soccer, fishing, cricket and volleyball. Plus, kick back at the mall with daily attractions, stores and minigames. With a multitude of characters to meet, you will make plenty of friends and enemies along the way. Sports Story isn’t just about sports, it’s an all-out sporting adventure! Sports Story is available now in Nintendo eShop.
Activities:
- Double Gold Point Promotion for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass Members – Until Jan. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT, active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can get double My Nintendo Gold Points* on the purchase of eligible digital games and DLC** in Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store. That means members can earn 10% in Gold Points, which can then be used toward their next eligible purchase. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Indie World Holiday Sale! – Save up to 50% on select Nintendo Switch indie games and DLC** bundles during the Indie World Holiday Sale on Nintendo.com and in Nintendo eShop! Hurry, though – this sale ends Jan. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Blacksmith Forger – Available Jan. 2
- Crypto Mining Simulator – Ultimate Trading Strategy Tycoon Craft & Idle Game 3D – Available Jan. 2
- Farming Real Simulation Tractor, Combine Trucks Farmer Land Game
- Grammarian Ltd – Available Jan. 4
- Journey To The Blue Mountain – Available Jan. 1
- Monster Impossible Truck No Limit Adventure Drive Simulator Sport 3D
- Path of Ra
- Toy Soldiers HD – Available Dec. 31
- Tuk Tuk Extreme – Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2023 Car Games 3D Vehicle – Available Jan. 2
- Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection – Available Jan. 2