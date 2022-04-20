Sonic Origins speeds onto multiple platforms this summer

Here’s a bit of big news for long-time fans of Sonic the Hedgehog… Sonic Origins is official and is headed to all console and PC platforms this summer.
Set to hit PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms, Sonic Origins is scheduled to arrive on June 23rd, 2022. The collection includes remastered, enhanced versions of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Sonic 3 & Knuckles and more than a few nice gameplay updates and additional content (as well as DLC).
Of course there’s a number of editions available already for pre-order, with the standard edition starting at $39.99.
Have a look at the screens, announcement video and more below!
Sonic Origins – screens:
Sonic Origins – Official Trailer:
