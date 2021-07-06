Nintendo Switch OLED model announced

In the lead up to E3 2021 rumors abound that Nintendo would finally release a half step iteration to it’s extremely popular console/portable hybrid, the Nintendo Switch. The fabled 4K Switch made no appearance at the Mid-June showcase much to the disappointment of many. Flash-forward several weeks on a breezy July 6th Tuesday (on the East Coast of the US), Nintendo showed their hand and in typical Nintendo fashion, it was nothing like what the rumormongers were reporting. The Nintendo Switch (OLED Edition) will be entering retail channels on October 8th 2021.
The biggest selling point of this version is the 7 inch OLED screen which will lengthen the Switch tablet size by .1 inch. The tablet also sports a revised kickstand which will be thoroughly tested by the folks at CNET. Internal storage has been increased from 32gb to 64gb, which means you should still buy a large microsd card with your console purchase unless you plan on juggling switch cards on the regular. The dock gets a LAN port which means a usb slot will be freed up for another wired accessory to be plugged in, thankfully it still supports the original Switch tablet (pending a software update). Due to the miniscule changes, the entire software library will be supported, although it’s hard to say if that .1 inch increase in the length of the tablet will affect the many Labo users out there.
These tip-toe step consoles from Nintendo are nothing new. Some of us have been fooled into owning a DSi or a New 3DS (Raises both hands), but is the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) the most egregious move from the venerable Japanese company? No, not really… Those who have the existing models aren’t locked out of any experiences when compared to the eventual owners of OLED models. Suffice to say I’m gonna go out on a limb and say Switch hardware sales in the months leading to October is likely to crater as savvy consumers will opt in for the “new” hardware even with it’s $50 upcharge. For all the prospective Switch owners that are out there, are you gonna wait for the Switch (OLED Edition) or are you gonna see if prices for the existing models drop as this new version hits?
Check out the reveal trailer, some product shots and details below and at the official product site.
Nintendo Switch (OLED model) – Announcement Trailer:
Nintendo Switch OLED product shots:
The Nintendo Switch family of systems is about to gain a new member. On Oct. 8, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will launch at a suggested retail price of $349.99, giving people another option for how they want to play the vast library of games on Nintendo Switch. Click here to view the video announcing the new system.
Nintendo Switch (OLED model) has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) also features a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Just like Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) allows players to play on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun. And just like both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, with Nintendo Switch (OLED model), the system can be taken on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility. A carrying case and screen protector set for Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will also be available.
Nintendo Switch (OLED model) launches on Oct. 8, the same day as the Metroid Dread game, the next entry in the 2D Metroid saga that kicked off with the original Metroid on NES. With the vibrant OLED screen and enhanced audio, embarking on the latest adventure of intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran in Metroid Dread while playing in handheld or tabletop mode will feel even more immersive.
“The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite.”
Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will let players experience enhancements in all three play modes:
TV mode: Set the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) system into the dock to play Nintendo Switch games on the TV. By using the built-in wired LAN port, players can enjoy another way to connect online in TV mode.
Tabletop mode: Flip the stand on the back of the system and use the system’s screen to play multiplayer games using two Joy-Con controllers right out of the box. A wide adjustable stand makes for a solid and sturdy foundation. It allows players to freely tilt the system and adjust the viewing angle, so it makes it easier to see the screen.
Handheld mode: Players can bring the system wherever they go in handheld mode and play local* or online** multiplayer with friends. The system’s 7-inch OLED screen provides vivid color and crisp contrast.
When the system launches, it will come in two color options:
- Nintendo Switch (OLED model) white set, which features white Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a white dock.
- Nintendo Switch (OLED model) neon red/neon blue set, which features neon red and neon blue Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a black dock.
All previously released Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch are compatible with this new model. Additionally, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is compatible with the full library of Nintendo Switch games.***
For anyone that picks up this new system and wants to transfer their digital games and save data from another Nintendo Switch system, details about the transfer process can be found at https://support.nintendo.com/.
Check with local retailers for pre-order information soon. For more information about the system, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/oled-model/.
Remember that the Nintendo Switch family of systems features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.
* Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Games, systems and some accessories sold separately.
** Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online.
*** Nintendo Switch system (OLED model) is compatible with the full library of Nintendo Switch games. However, the system will not cleanly fit within all the design parameters of the Nintendo Labo series. There may also be games where the game experience may differ due to the new capabilities of the console, such as the larger screen size.