QuakeCon digital-only event set for August 19th-21st

As announced yesterday by Bethesda, QuakeCon is indeed happening for 2021 although it will of course be a digital event (as expected, due to COVID-19 safety concerns).
It sounds like the remote event will still be an interesting one with an assortment of scheduled streaming events, charity opportunities, giveaways and more. We have no clue what kind of big surprises there may be, but we’re certainly hopeful.
Check out the announcement from Bethesda below, and stay tuned for more details and coverage of the event.
We can’t wait to get back to Dallas with our QuakeCon family, but for the continued safety of our staff, the volunteers, and the community, this year’s QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event. We’ll have all the Peace, Love, and Rockets – remotely – August 19-21.