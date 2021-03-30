Codemasters rolls out DIRT 5 update with new content, Achievements/Trophies, more

DIRT 5 fans, get ready for new content, features and enhancements including additional Achievements/Trophies and more with the version 4.00 update rolling out starting today for all platforms.
For those with the Amplified Edition or Year One Upgrade, the Uproar Content Pack adds fictional vehicles, new career races, a couple of sponsors and rewards too. Everyone also gets private lobbies and After Dark playgrounds items as well as four classic liveries.
Check out the trailer below for a good summary of what’s now available. For those who like to read up on the technical patch notes for v4.00, take a look at those here.
DIRT 5 | Uproar Content Pack and Free Update:
The next major content update for Codemasters award-winning off-road racing title DIRT 5 launches today, adding a host of new items and player-requested additions. The Uproar Content pack adds four more cars, 25 night-themed Career events, additional Achievements/Trophies and more*, whilst the free Update 4.00 adds a fresh set of Playgrounds items, private lobbies for multiplayer, and more iconic liveries.
The Uproar Content Pack’s line-up of cars restores four memorable fictional vehicles from DiRT: Showdown, with the Zenden Cup, Duke Coupe, Jackson Adventurer and Jackson Eulogy adding unique style and flair to an already-eclectic car roster. The new ‘Uproar’ Career thread hosts 25 race scenarios, all featuring night-time racing and taking players across the globe for a fresh challenge on extreme racing routes. Two new Career sponsors are also added, Puma and OffRoad Xtreme, with liveries and other rewards unlocked by racing for these brands.
Update 4.00 is also available for all DIRT 5 players today, including the After Dark Playgrounds items: over 20 new objects to create custom racing arenas with, all featuring a bold and bright colour scheme to light up your creations. Private lobbies are added in this update, allowing players to race online with friends in custom-made events.
Additional Achievements/Trophies have been added on all platforms, linked to progress through the two latest Career chapters. By popular demand, four more classic liveries are also added, including iconic designs for the SUBARU Impreza S4 Rally, and MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION VI.
“We’re excited to expand the ways that players can experience DIRT 5 in this latest content update” said Robert Karp, DIRT 5 Development Director at Codemasters. “The new cars, Career events and Playgrounds have a unique style to them which we think our community will love. Private lobbies and Trophies/Achievements are also big additions, and we’ll continue to add features that our players have requested throughout 2021.”
The Uproar Content Pack is included in DIRT 5’s Amplified Edition and Year One Upgrade, or available to purchase from digital stores, whilst the After Dark Playgrounds objects are free to all players. Owners of DIRT 5 Amplified Edition or the Year One Upgrade will receive all new content in 2021. The game supports both Xbox Smart Delivery and PlayStation’s free upgrade when players switch to an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5**.