PS Plus members get Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Greedfall free for Jan. 2021

To kick off the hopefully less crazy new year, is a few solid freebies for PlayStation Plus subscribers.
The PS5 version of Maneater is probably the highlight, and is an enjoyable, violent open-water shark simulator RPG of sorts. There’s also the PS4 versions of Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall as well. The trio of titles will go live on Tuesday January 4th, 2021 and be available through February 1st, 2021.
Check out the details from the PS Blog below.
Maneater* (PS5 version)
Experience the ultimate power fantasy as the apex predator of the seas – a terrifying shark! Maneater is a single player, open world action RPG (ShaRkPG) where you are the shark. Starting as a small shark pup you are tasked with surviving the harsh world while eating your way up the ecosystem. To do this you will explore a large and varied open world encountering diverse enemies – both human and wildlife. Find the right resources and you can grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended, allowing the player to tailor the shark to their play style. Eat. Explore. Evolve.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4 game)
Fight, explore, craft and survive amid the dense and perilous jungles of South America in Lara Croft’s biggest adventure to date as you race to save the world from a Maya apocalypse. Gather resources and master the unforgiving terrain. Outgunned and outnumbered, you need to use your surroundings to your advantage; strike from the shadows and use mud to camouflage your presence. Use advanced traversal techniques to reach long-forgotten tombs and negotiate deadly puzzles.
Greedfall** (PS4 game)
In this stunning action RPG, explore uncharted new lands as you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures. You’ll have complete freedom to shape your abilities, spells and skills and decide whether to complete objectives with combat, diplomacy, deception, or stealth. Forge this new world’s destiny, as you befriend or betray companions and entire factions.
All games will be available until Monday February 1.
*PS5 console only; PlayStation Plus benefit not applicable for Maneater on PS4. Maneater is not available in Saudi Arabia.
**Greedfall: Not available in the Middle East (replaced with Assetto Corsa), Japan, or South Korea (replaced with Mistover)
***The games included in the subscription, the online features of each game, as well as the other features and benefits of the PlayStation Plus subscription, are subject to change.