Nintendo eShop Update – Super Meat Boy Forever, Among Us, Defentron

This week’s Nintendo Download Update is pretty fruitful one with a number of surprise releases, such as Among Us, and plenty of other new experiences to go around.
New digital wares include COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND, Super Meat Boy Forever, Crawlco Block Knockers, Space Invaders Forever, Defentron, Outbreak Lost Hope, Football Manager 2021 Touch and tons more. There’s also new Super NES and NES freebies for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers as well.
- Super Meat Boy Forever – The challenge of Super Meat Boy returns in Super Meat Boy Forever. Players will jump, slide, punch and kick through six chapters containing randomly constructed levels that increase in difficulty each time you rank them up. Repayable levels, bosses and secrets await players in this highly anticipated sequel. Super Meat Boy Forever will be available on Dec. 23.
- COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND – In celebration of the SaGa series’ 30th anniversary, the first three games in the series, originally released in North America as THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND, FINAL FANTASY LEGEND II and FINAL FANTASY LEGEND III, are now available for Nintendo Switch in one collection! This RPG collection includes new enhancements, like high-speed mode, as well as features unique to the Nintendo Switch, such as adjustable screen magnification and game screen background customization.
- Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! – Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong have gone missing. As Dixie Kong checks in with the rest of the family, she gets stuck with babysitting duties! But that won’t stop her from going on her next adventure. Play as Dixie Kong or Kiddy Kong solo, against a friend or with a friend. Take advantage of their abilities as they throw each other into action in over 40 levels. Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! will be available on Dec. 18.
- The Ignition Factor – Intense firefighting action puts you in the heat of the moment. Take control of a brave firefighter as he battles to save people from towering infernos and flame-filled factories. Keep your cool to rescue all the victims. Get them out of the fire and back to safety! will be available on Dec. 18. The Ignition Factor will be available on Dec. 18.
- Super Valis IV – A reddish moon calls forth evil, and the bells toll for battle. Take on the role of Lena, the only warrior able enough to wield the Valis sword against the forces of evil in this action platformer. The longer you take clearing a stage, the stronger the boss at its end will get. Dash, jump and use the items you collect along the way to traverse all seven stages. Super Valis IV will be available on Dec. 18.
- Nightshade – Sutekh has blanketed Metro City under a shroud of crime and corruption. The big crime bosses now answer only to him. To avenge his fallen idol, Mark Gray dons the guise of Nightshade, the last person standing between Sutekh and total control of Metro City. Using a combo of point-and-click and action gameplay styles, stalk the streets of Metro City in search of vengeance. Nightshade will be available on Dec. 18.
- Experience the Enchanting World of Excillant – The BRAVELY DEFAULT II game launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 26, 2021, but you can begin playing a new final demo for the game today, available in Nintendo eShop. If you took the first demo for a spin, the BRAVELY DEFAULT II development team has incorporated player feedback from that experience in this new demo, which covers the first main chapter of the game and more closely represents the final BRAVELY DEFAULT II gameplay experience. Downloading the demo before the game’s launch will give you a taste of the vivid art and strategic gameplay you can expect from the game, and it will also earn you 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points!**
- Start Watching Anime on Nintendo Switch Today – Watch a massive collection of English-dubbed anime and hundreds of subtitled shows from Japan on Funimation. Stream a huge library of ad-free anime in HD on your Nintendo Switch, including movies, OVAs, extras and – best of all – the hottest, top-trending shows like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, My Hero Academia, Fruits Basket, Black Clover, Attack on Titan and Dragon Ball. Funimation subscription benefits include up to five simultaneous streams on one account. Stream for two weeks free and begin your anime adventure today.
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized – Available Dec. 18
- Among Us
- Arcade Archives MARKHAM
- Body of Evidence
- Calico
- Crawlco Block Knockers
- Dark Arcana: The Carnival – Available Dec. 18
- Defentron
- Football Manager 2021 Touch
- Freddy Spaghetti – Available Dec. 18
- Gems of Magic: Lost Family
- Grindstone
- Isolation Story – Available Dec. 22
- Killer Chambers – Available Dec. 21
- Landflix Odyssey – Available Dec. 22
- Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons
- Outbreak Lost Hope
- Override 2: Super Mech League – Available Dec. 22
- Secrets of Magic 2 – Witches & Wizards
- Shady Part of Me
- Shikaku Shapes – Available Dec. 18
- Smart Moves – Available Dec. 21
- Space Invaders Forever
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Traditional Tactics Ne+
- Traffix – Available Dec. 21
- Turrican Flashback
- Unto The End
- When the Past was Around
- Yum Yum Line
- 密室のサクリファイス／ABYSS OF THE SACRIFICE