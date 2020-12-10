Get ready for The Game Awards 2020 tonight

The Game Awards 2020 is only a few hours away, and here’s everything you need to know.
It’ll be streaming line, around the world on 40+ streaming platforms, and it officially begins at 4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET, with the pre-show kicking off 30 minutes prior.
There’s a number of special guest presenters and acts, including Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, Keanu Reeves, Christopher Nolan, John David Washington, JackSepticEye, Stephen A. Smith, Reggie Fils-Aimé, Josef Fares, Troy Baker and more.
They also revealed some fun Insta AR experiences, special Twitch drops for those watching the festivities there and more. We’re guessing there will be a surprise announcement or two, and oh, some awards handed out.
The Game Awards – the video game industry’s biggest annual year-end celebration – streams live and free TONIGHT across more than 45 platforms globally.
Starting at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (with the pre-show kicking off at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT), fans can watch the stream on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and more.
Taking a virtual format this year, The Game Awards will air live in 4K UHD from Hollywood, California, with special segments from other locations around the world. The Game Awards will feature a special performance by Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, along with appearances by celebrities Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, Keanu Reeves, Christopher Nolan, John David Washington, JackSepticEye, Stephen A. Smith and the Swedish Chef, and a number of prestigious names in the gaming industry, including Reggie Fils-Aimé, Josef Fares and Troy Baker – with other surprise guests to be announced. Additionally, Lorne Balfe is returning as the Music Director and conductor of The Game Awards for its 2020 multi-city broadcast, and will be conducting the world-renowned London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) from London’s famous Abbey Road Studios.
The Game Awards celebrates the games from the past year that truly transformed entertainment, created camaraderie and community and pushed the envelope on innovation, while also treating viewers to a number of video game world premieres, with announcements scheduled from Among Us, Call of Duty, Dragon Age, and Crimson Desert, among others!
As an added effect this year, fans can create their own special TGAs moments with six unique augmented reality experiences available on The Game Awards Instagram that can be saved to their camera and shared to Stories or Reels. The AR effects enable users to place The Game Awards statue in their environment and use face effects for the Game of the Year nominees: Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades and The Last of Us Part II.
Additionally, fans watching The Game Awards on Twitch channels with Drops enabled will be able to get exclusive Twitch Drops from Fortnite and Among Us. Find out more, including details for securing the Drops, here.