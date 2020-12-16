DIRT 5 update 2.00 adds wheel support, numerous fixes, seasonal content

We’ve been attempting to play and enjoy DIRT 5 (and there’s quite a lot to enjoy) even as we navigate game crashes and bugs that have been holding back our game progress… and in some cases wiping it out. But with this latest game update by Codemasters we hope to be back in business!
DIRT 5 v2.00 not only promises to being optimized performance all around, along with fixes for some rather game breaking crashes, it will also usher in new content such as the appropriately titled “Snow Limits” content pack and wheel support for all consoles and the PC.
Check out the details below, the latest patch notes here, along with a trailer and screens below as well.
DIRT 5 – Snow Limits screens:
DIRT 5 | Snow Limits FREE Content Pack! | Xbox, PlayStation, PC:
Codemasters today confirms the first major update for DIRT 5 which adds wheel support across all platforms, improved online matchmaking, and other bug fixes and optimizations. Included in the update is the Snow Limits pack, which contains an array of festive new objects to use in DIRT 5’s Playgrounds mode, a brand new Sprint race event on the ice at Roosevelt Island, and some fresh customization options for your profile and liveries including holiday liveries for the Ford Mustang GT4 and Porsche Cayenne Transsyberia. Update 2.00 launches today for PC, followed later in the week on PlayStation and Xbox. View the Snow Limits trailer on YouTube – https://youtu.be/rAaSxTkM2R4
Most modern wheel devices are supported, including the latest range from Logitech and Thrustmaster. Alongside PC, the update adds wheel support for console, and all compatible Xbox One and PS4 peripherals are now functional across their next-generation counterparts. The Snow Limits content is included at no cost to DIRT 5 players.
Update 2.00 brings a host of bug fixes and optimizations which enhance the racing experience across all platforms, including improved online matchmaking. Full patch notes for Update 2.00 will be published here https://dirtgame.com/dirt5/news/dirt-5-patch-notes.
DIRT 5 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (Steam). A Google Stadia version will launch in early 2021. The game supports Xbox Smart Delivery and PlayStation’s free upgrade when players switch to an Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation.