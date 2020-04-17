Xbox Games Store Update – SiNKR, Cryogear, Machinarium, Space Engineers

There’s definitely a solid set of new Xbox One digital releases landing on the Xbox Games Store this week as you can see below.
Some of the wares available so far include SiNKR, Cryogear, Machinarium, Space Engineers, Save Your Nuts, PSO2, Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York and several others.
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
SiNKR
SiNKR is a minimalist puzzler. There is just you, hooks, pucks, and various contraptions you need to finish each level. Sink all the pucks to advance.
Cryogear
Cryogear is an passionately hand crafted Metroidvania inspired Pixel Art platformer with souls-like mechanics set in an open sci-fi world.
Valfaris / Slain Bundle
Experience two of the most metal games ever made in this gore-drenched double-pack from Big Sugar and developer Steel Mantis.
Save Your Nuts
Go nuts in this insane 1 to 8 players chaotic arena party game. Put your cooperation skills to the test over intense physics-based battles mixing casual offline modes and competitive Online matches.
Machinarium
Machinarium is the award-winning independent adventure game developed by the makers of Samorost and Botanicula.
PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2
The Free-to-Play online RPG PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2 has arrived on Xbox One! As the player, you’ll join the ARKS task force of Oracle, an interplanetary fleet composed of 4 different races, and head out on an adventure to explore unknown worlds.
Space Engineers
Space Engineers is an open world sandbox game defined by creativity and exploration. It is a sandbox game about engineering, construction, exploration and survival in space and on planets.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York presents the conflict between two vampiric factions: the traditionalist Camarilla and the fiercely independent Anarchs.
Blind Men
As the nephew of a retired super villain, there’s nothing Keegan wants more than to become one himself — and what better way than to join the League of Evil?
Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition
In Fallout 76: Wastelanders, people are now coming back to West Virginia. Two vying factions are struggling to gain the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed.
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Collector’s Edition
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Collector’s Edition allows you to compete in career mode against over 100 pro anglers to become the best in the world across carp, bass and predator fishing.