Get a look at the new Ultimate Skills in Samurai Warriors 5

News, Nintendo Switch, PC, Previews, PS4, Screenshots, Xbox One

March 24th, 2021

Koei Tecmo shows off some action packed new media for the upcoming 1 vs. 1,000 tactical action game.

Autumn’s Journey review for PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Reviews, Xbox One

March 24th, 2021

Autumn’s Journey isn’t very good…but it’s also not that bad, either.

Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen’s new Proving Grounds strike is live

News, Videos and Trailers

March 23rd, 2021

Take on the massive Cabal imperial land tank in the brand new co-op strike now available.

Professor Lupo: Ocean review for Nintendo Switch, PC

Nintendo Switch, PC, Reviews

March 23rd, 2021

Who doesn’t love a puzzle game full of water levels?

Bravely Default II review for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch, Reviews

March 23rd, 2021

Bravely Default’s first home console release marks a great jumping-on point for new players.

Niantic and Nintendo are teaming up for a Pikmin AR mobile app

News

March 23rd, 2021

The companies have announced that they are teaming up to produce new augmented reality mobile apps.

Limited Run Games to distribute the SEGA Astro City Mini Arcade in the West

News

March 22nd, 2021

That’s one mini-arcade that won’t collect dust on retail shelves.

Resident Evil turns 25, here’s the latest info for Resident Evil Village, Re:Verse

News, PC, Previews, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

March 22nd, 2021

Capcom drops off new Resident Evil details, and schedules a Resident Evil Showcase event for a few weeks from now.

Cruel Bands Career review for Nintendo Switch, PC

Nintendo Switch, PC, Reviews

March 22nd, 2021

Hard to look at, even harder to play.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster to be released May 25th

News, Nintendo Switch, PC, Previews, PS4, Screenshots

March 19th, 2021

Play the 3rd entry of the series that spawned the Persona games 4 days early by pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Mundaun review for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Reviews, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

March 19th, 2021

A unique art-style and intriguing story really manages to elevate Mundaun above and beyond the initial promise.

Square Enix Presents… Spring 2021 Recap

News

March 18th, 2021

I didn’t think I would witness a games showcase announce a cookbook…but we live in some strange times.

Square Enix’s PS5 “PROJECT ATHIA” becomes Forspoken

News, PC, Previews, PS5, Screenshots, Videos and Trailers

March 18th, 2021

The mysterious Luminous Productions adventure gets an official title.

Square Enix unveils Life is Strange: True Colors

News, PC, Previews, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

March 18th, 2021

The next anticipated game in the story-based, supernatural mystery series is coming later this year.

Sony giving away 10 more PS4 titles beginning next week

News

March 18th, 2021

Make sure to do some spring cleaning on your HDD because Sony is giving away several free games soon.

Nintendo eShop Update – PvZ: Battle for Neighborville, Synergia, Can’t Drive This 

News

March 18th, 2021

There’s a heck of a lot of new content landing on the Nintendo eShop this week, check out the full list within.

Sony shows off next-generation PlayStation VR controller

News, Previews, PS5

March 18th, 2021

Sony today gave us all a peek of what they are working on for the next generation of PlayStation VR experiences.

