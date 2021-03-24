Koei Tecmo shows off some action packed new media for the upcoming 1 vs. 1,000 tactical action game.
Autumn’s Journey review for PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Autumn’s Journey isn’t very good…but it’s also not that bad, either.
Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen’s new Proving Grounds strike is live
Take on the massive Cabal imperial land tank in the brand new co-op strike now available.
Professor Lupo: Ocean review for Nintendo Switch, PC
Who doesn’t love a puzzle game full of water levels?
Bravely Default II review for Nintendo Switch
Bravely Default’s first home console release marks a great jumping-on point for new players.
Niantic and Nintendo are teaming up for a Pikmin AR mobile app
The companies have announced that they are teaming up to produce new augmented reality mobile apps.
Limited Run Games to distribute the SEGA Astro City Mini Arcade in the West
That’s one mini-arcade that won’t collect dust on retail shelves.
Resident Evil turns 25, here’s the latest info for Resident Evil Village, Re:Verse
Capcom drops off new Resident Evil details, and schedules a Resident Evil Showcase event for a few weeks from now.
Cruel Bands Career review for Nintendo Switch, PC
Hard to look at, even harder to play.
Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster to be released May 25th
Play the 3rd entry of the series that spawned the Persona games 4 days early by pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition.
Mundaun review for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch
A unique art-style and intriguing story really manages to elevate Mundaun above and beyond the initial promise.
Square Enix Presents… Spring 2021 Recap
I didn’t think I would witness a games showcase announce a cookbook…but we live in some strange times.
Square Enix’s PS5 “PROJECT ATHIA” becomes Forspoken
The mysterious Luminous Productions adventure gets an official title.
Square Enix unveils Life is Strange: True Colors
The next anticipated game in the story-based, supernatural mystery series is coming later this year.
Sony giving away 10 more PS4 titles beginning next week
Make sure to do some spring cleaning on your HDD because Sony is giving away several free games soon.
Nintendo eShop Update – PvZ: Battle for Neighborville, Synergia, Can’t Drive This
There’s a heck of a lot of new content landing on the Nintendo eShop this week, check out the full list within.
Sony shows off next-generation PlayStation VR controller
Sony today gave us all a peek of what they are working on for the next generation of PlayStation VR experiences.